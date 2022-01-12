'We can play any system... I think the boss will change it' - Evans on adapting to new boss McKenna

Lee Evans believes Ipswich Town have the talent within their squad to play any system asked of them by new manager Kieran McKenna.

The Blues have lined up with a back three in the new boss's first two matches, as they beat Wycombe and Gillingham without conceding, but the Northern Irishman has hinted he is likely to use multiple systems from game-to-game as he bids to move Town up the table.

Evans is also expecting flexibility from his new manager, with the Welshman convinced he and his team-mates possess the ability to adapt.

He said: “With the talent in the group I like to think we can play any system, and I think the boss will change systems going into games, depending on the opposition. So you have to be able to adapt.

Lee Evans believes the Ipswich squad can adapt to a wide range of systems

“It’s about how the boss wants us to play it. I’m sure we’ll go back to a four at the back as well in the season so it’s about adapting to what’s asked of us.

“When I was at Sheffield United (2018/19) I was dropping into the back three and also played in front of a back four, but when I was there we had overlapping centre-halves which was pretty unique,” Evans continued, discussing his own role.

“I just think that whichever way we go, playing with a back three or a back four, me getting on the ball and trying to dictate games probably suits me a lot more than where I was asked to play earlier in the season. That probably didn’t suit me as much.”

Postponements due to Covid outbreaks at opposition clubs mean McKenna has so far taken charge of just two Ipswich games, meaning extra time on the training field for the Northern Irishman and his squad.

Evans has been impressed with what he’s seen so far: “He’s been very good and obviously his coaching career speaks for itself, because he’s arguably been at the biggest club in the world.

Lee Evans is enjoying working with Kieran McKenna at Ipswich Town

“We all knew his training sessions would be very good and before the (Wycombe) game he was very calm and just told us what he wanted us all to do. We knew how the game would go.

“I’ve been really impressed with the training and I think all of the boys raised it up a level. The important thing now is getting on a run because we’ve done enough training now.

“The sessions are a little bit different because we do a lot more short, sharp stuff than we did in the past, which is hopefully going to help us now we’re trying to play out from the back more and trying to play in tight spaces.

“But it’s not too different. It’s about intensity and being as fit as we can, maintaining that as long as we can.

“I don’t think you can ever stop learning, which goes for all of us at the club.

“If you can’t learn off someone who has worked with the best in the world then when can you?”

Back-to-back victories under McKenna have left Ipswich eight points from the play-offs, with the opportunity to build real momentum as they head to Bolton this weekend.

“Every game in this league is an opportunity but anyone can beat anyone, which is so entertaining for fans and makes it a tough league to call," Evans said.

“It’s about time to get on a run if we can and pick up where we left off. We have to believe or there’s no point.

“With the players we’ve got, if we can get on a good run then anything is possible. We definitely believe.

“It will take a really good run but why can’t we be the team that sneaks in at the end of the season?”