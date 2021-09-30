Evans excited to 'show Ipswich fans what I'm all about' after tough start

Published: 6:00 AM September 30, 2021

Lee Evans celebrates scoring Towns fifth to complete his hat-trick in the Ipswich Town v Doncaster Rovers game - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Midfielder Lee Evans hopes his Doncaster hat-trick is the start of better things as he bids to show the Ipswich fans ‘what he’s all about’.

The Welshman, who captained the Blues during the early weeks of the season, hasn’t had an easy ride at the start of his Ipswich career. His team have struggled for consistency and a midfield partnership with Rekeem Harper found it hard to provide the platform required for Paul Cook’s side to play.

But that all changed on Tuesday night as Evans, now partnered by former Wigan team-mate Sam Morsy, netted three times in the 6-0 victory over Doncaster and played with a freedom which allowed him to showcase his ability to move his side around the field.

“I haven’t showed my Ipswich Town fans what I’m about, really, so hopefully this can be a step in the right direction for me,” Evans said after an outstanding performance.

Lee Evans celebrates after scoring Towns second. - Credit: stephenwaller.com

“I want to play better and play as well as I can for this club.

“The goals won’t come like this all the time but for me it’s about being on the front foot, being in people’s faces and then trying to get forward and make the box. I just want to be solid.

“Rekeem (Harper) and I are maybe a little similar.

“He’s come on in the last couple of games and has been brilliant going forward, so we maybe didn’t have much defence-minded play between us.

“It’s a team game, we have a fantastic squad, but we’re going to be tested.”

Evans and Morsy played 80 games together during their time at Wigan under Cook and, with that partnership now reunited in Suffolk, the Welshman is excited to see what they can achieve in Ipswich blue.

Town players celebrate with Lee Evans after he had scored to take them 2-0 up. - Credit: stephenwaller.com

“Sometimes in the position I play it’s a little harder (to get forward and score goals) but playing next to someone like Sam Morsy helps,” he said. “He sits in and can cover for me and gives me a chance to get forward. I’d like to score more.

“He played really well and showed what he’s about. He’s strong in midfield, wins the ball back and uses it really wisely. We’ve played 80 or 90 games together at Wigan and the first one at Ipswich has gone quite well.

“It might take a bit of time but it was a good start. I know what he can bring to the team and he knows what I can bring.

“This was the first time we’ve been together at Ipswich and, while they won’t all go as well as this one, that was a great start.

“We just wanted to send them home with a really good performance and this was probably beyond our wildest dreams.

“We need to build on that now at Accrington.”