News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Breaking

Town boss McKenna adds ex-Manchester United player to coaching staff

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 3:00 PM May 26, 2022
Updated: 3:42 PM May 26, 2022
Manchester United goalkeeper Lee Grant

Lee Grant is set to join Ipswich Town as a first-team coach - Credit: PA

Kieran McKenna has added former Manchester United goalkeeper Lee Grant to his coaching team.

The Town boss has discussed the possibility of adding a further coach to his backroom staff since his arrival at the club in December, with Grant set to to fill the position having announced his retirement from playing earlier today.

McKenna is, of course, a former Manchester United assistant and knows Grant well from their time together at Old Trafford, where he also worked alongside current Town No.2 Martyn Pert.

Manchester United goalkeepers David de Gea (left) and Lee Grant during the training session at the A

Grant, pictured with United No.1 David de Gea - Credit: PA

Grant, a goalkeeper with more than 500 professional appearances to his name, arrives to work with Ipswich’s first-team outfield players. Rene Gilmartin will continue in his role with Town’s goalkeepers.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for me, and I am really looking forward to it," Grant said.

“I know Kieran and Martyn having worked with them at Manchester United and I loved the work we were being given from a playing perspective. Now I am excited about working with them again, albeit in a different role.

“I feel really blessed that I have been able to make the decision to retire and go straight into an exciting role with Ipswich Town. Over the last few years, I have been preparing for this moment by obtaining my coaching licences, expanding my network and working on a business degree. It has all been with the intention of being in a good place for a smooth transition at this point in my career.

“I could not be joining a club with a more exciting footing than Ipswich either. There is new ownership, new direction, a driven manager and a squad that is also hungry to go and achieve things. As I say, I am excited to get to work and I will be ready for when the squad returns ahead of the new season.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Is this tearoom near Ipswich one of Suffolk’s best-kept secrets? 
  2. 2 New landlord hopes to make Suffolk pub 'centre' of village community
  3. 3 WATCH: 'Unplayable' delivery from Suffolk bowler goes viral
  1. 4 Plans for two drive-through takeaways in Suffolk town
  2. 5 New landlords take over award-winning pub and brewery in Suffolk village
  3. 6 The former Ipswich players looking for new clubs this summer
  4. 7 What time will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk this weekend?
  5. 8 Man caught in undercover police sting trying to meet '13-year-old girl'
  6. 9 Cobwebs spotted covering entire trees across Suffolk
  7. 10 Boss McKenna on Town's 'challenging and important' pre-season schedule

The 39-year-old has been working towards his coaching career for several years and will now take his first steps at Portman Road, with management a future goal.

“I’ve been very much intent on progressing and I’m now at a stage where my (UEFA) A-Licence is in my back pocket, I’m hopeful to be on the cohort of the next Pro-Licence,” he told MUTV in September. 

“I’m currently studying for my LMA Diploma in Football Management, which is a diploma that the manager at this football club (Ole Gunnar Solskjaer) has taken, so he’s given me great encouragement in pursuing that. 

“There’s a possible degree in business that’s coming along in the pipeline as well so there are lots and lots going on.”

Grant, who played for Derby, Stoke, Burnley and Sheffield Wednesday during his career as a starting goalkeeper, played just two games for the Red Devils in four seasons but has often been heralded as an important figure within the camp.

The former goalkeeper has also previously discussed how he has used McKenna as a sounding board, along with former United coach Michael Carrick.

“Michael and Kieran allow me to come and sit down and get ten minutes with them in the media room or the analysts have got time for me if I need it to have a chat and chew their ear off about what we are doing or where they are finding stats or how they are interacting with manager and this and that.

“I am always asking those types of questions, I am constantly watching what the gaffer is doing, how he interacts with people, and I'm just busy learning what it is like to be at an elite football club and how these things can help me go forward because I have got my own aspirations after the game.

"I want to coach, I want to manage and I feel like I am in a really good place, in a really good football club to learn about how to go about doing that."

Grant joins a backroom staff also including the club's head of analysis, Charlie Turnball, as well as a Performance Team led by Andy Rolls.

LEE GRANT V IPSWICH FA CUP GREENUN 3 01 04

Grant, pictured playing against Ipswich at Portman Road for Derby - Credit: Archant


Football
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A Google Maps image of Cornard Road

Obituary

Community sadness after death of man who was found in river

Dolly Carter

person
Morecambe's Cole Stockton celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet

Football | Expert opinion

15 strikers that Ipswich Town could turn to for goals this summer

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Land south of Forest Road, Onehouse, the site of the proposed development.

Planning

Plans for 20 homes in Suffolk village unanimously refused

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Five Suffolk fire crews have been called to help a woman stuck in mud near East Bergholt.

Suffolk Live News

Fire crews tackle blaze for several hours at Suffolk farm

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon