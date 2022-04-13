O'Neill to depart Town at end of season

Ipswich Town's general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill will leave the club at the end of the season. - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town's general manager of football operations, Lee O'Neill, will leave the club at the end of the season, it has been announced.

An academy player at the club in the 90s and early 00s, O'Neill had a spell teaching before coming back to Playford Road to climb the ladder over an 18 year period.

Initially employed as an academy sports scientist, he was later promoted to academy manager and then moved up to become general manager of football operations in December 2018.

Town chief executive Mark Ashton said: “The club would like to place on record its gratitude to Lee for his support over what has been a period of transition. Lee’s role has changed in several ways over the past year, and he felt it was the right time to pursue other opportunities.

“Lee departs as a friend of the club and will keep his role on the Community Trust board of trustees.

“We wish him all the best on his next journey.”

Lee O'Neill (left) pictured alongside former owner Marcus Evans. - Credit: Archant

O’Neill added: “It has been an honour and privilege to have been involved with my hometown club since I was 13 years old. To say I’ve had the chance to play, coach and manage aspects of this great club is something I will never forget.

"I’m extremely proud of the male and female academy programmes, which both have exciting talent coming through. Furthermore, the senior teams are thriving under Kieran McKenna and Joe Sheehan's management, making the training ground a very positive place to work.

"I feel I’m leaving the club in a strong place. GameChanger 20 Ltd has lots of new and exciting ideas for the future of Ipswich Town, and under the senior leadership of Mike O’Leary and Mark Ashton, the future looks bright.”