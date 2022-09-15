Davis on improving under McKenna, Bielsa and why he moved to Town

News

Leif Davis believes he is getting better and better following his move to Ipswich Town, but still has plenty more to offer.

Ipswich spent more than £1million to land the left-back from Leeds this summer and, seven games into his career in Blue, has begun to show just why Town were willing to spend a significant fee on a player with only 16 professional starts to his name.

The Newcastle native is enjoying life in Suffolk and working under boss Kieran McKenna, who he says has helped him improve multiple areas of his game during their short time together.

"I’ve played seven games and I think I’m getting better game by game, hopefully stepping up my level to help the team.

“It’s hard moving away from home but this is my job and I’m loving it down here. Every since I came in I settled because the boys made me feel welcome and happy here.

“The manager is very, very good. He wants the most out of you and will help you get it. He’s helped me so much in the areas I needed to work on and even helped me improve in the areas I was strong already to help me get even better. I need that, especially in the areas I need to work on by doing the extras after training.

“I think it’s showing in the games already but I just need to keep bringing everything I have to help the team.

“I want to keep growing as a person, on and off the pitch and keep getting better and better.”

Ipswich and Davis were in contact for several weeks before a deal was eventually done, with the 22-year-old heading to Suffolk almost as soon as he stepped off the plane from Leeds’ pre-season tour of Australia.

When asked how he feels, given Ipswich paid such a significant transfer fee for his services. Davis replied: “I didn’t really know anything about the money or anything and just left that to other people.

“I’m not really interested in that side of things. For me I was just focusing on the game while my agent was speaking to the club here at Ipswich.

“I said to the manager at Leeds that I needed to go and play games and would be happy to come to Ipswich, then when I met the manager (Kieran McKenna) over the summer I was really happy with what he was saying and the plans he had for me.

“When I came in I was just so happy to be here. I came straight off the plane from Australia, back to Leeds and then came straight down because I just wanted to be here.

“I had no doubts about dropping down because the club is moving in the right direction. We’re a Championship team who could push for the Premier League, you can see the quality and the facilities the club has got with the stadium and the fans.

“Hopefully we can be back in the Championship and then push further beyond that.”

Davis’s time at Leeds saw him work under legendary boss Marcelo Bielsa.

When asked how the Argentine and McKenna compare, he said: “They are very different but you can say they are both very intense in training.

“With the gaffer here you can speak to him but with Marcelo you had to ask to speak to him, but they are both very good managers. You can learn a lot.”

Next up for Davis and Town is Saturday’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday, followed by games with Plymouth and Portsmouth during a run of games against League One’s leading lights.

“We just have to take it game by game, focusing on Saturday first,” Davis said.

“That’s a tough game and then the next two will follow. We have to go from there."