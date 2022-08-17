'These are the games which bring teams together' - Leigh on Town's Burton win

Match reaction

Greg Leigh believes Ipswich Town’s 1-0 win at Burton Albion will bring the team closer together as they bid for promotion this season.

Marcus Harness scored the only goal of the game as Ipswich claimed three points at the Pirelli Stadium, on a night when the Blues had to stand firm in the face of Burton’s physical approach.

Leigh believes victory proves Ipswich have multiple strings to their bow, having played MK Dons off the pitch on Saturday, with that adaptability vital as they attempt to fight their way out of the third tier.

Marcus Harness celebrates at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“These are the games that are going to be massive for us this season,” said Leigh, who was making his first league start of the season.

“The league has that in it – you have some teams who want to play, get the ball down and press and then you have others who want to put the ball in your box and make it scruffy and scrappy.

“We have to stand up to every challenge thrown at us and that’s really important, because there are so many teams who do that. I thought we did it well tonight.

“The history shows the teams that go up have the ability to do both. All of these 1-0 wins are 0-0s turned into wins so getting results like this is so important.

“Winning games like Saturday (v MK Dons) is important for us but games like this are equally important.

“These are the games which grow the team spirit, when you’re digging in and in the trenches together. It wasn’t a nice day or a lovely experience but we did it together.

“When you work that hard and get three points, that can be the difference.”

Discussing Harness, who netted his third goal in as many league games to secure the victory, Leigh said: “He’s on flames.

“We’re delighted for him. His finishes have been quality as well and he’s come in and wants to use his quality.

“Three in three is brilliant.”

Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton celebrates a win at the final whistle at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich had goalkeeper Christian Walton to think at the Pirelli Stadium, with the stopper making a string of saves on a night where the Blues needed to withstand heavy pressure.

“He’s quality,” Leigh said of his goalkeeper.

“He’s loud and when you have someone behind you who will pull off saves and dig us out of sticky situations, then it really helps.

“He has a shot-stopping ability and, while it’s something you want him to use as little as possible, at the same time it gives you that confidence with someone in the sticks who really knows what they’re doing.”