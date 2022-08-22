Ex-Town keeper faces cancer battle

News

Former Ipswich Town goalkeeper Lewis Price has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Price, 38, started his career in Suffolk and played 75 games for Town between 2003 and 2007, before going on to play for a number of clubs over a lengthy career.

He retired last summer and is now the goalkeeper coach at Town's League One rivals MK Dons, who are managed by fellow former Ipswich youth product Liam Manning.

The club revealed news of Price's diagnosis this morning, saying that he's about to start treatment "which will keep him away from the Football Club for a period of time."

In a joint statement, Manning, Sporting Director Liam Sweeting and Performance Director Simon Crampton said: "The full support of everybody at the Football Club is with Lewis and his family and we will do everything we can to help them through this challenging time.

“Lewis will have all the time he needs to recover and work his way back to a stage of full health, and we, as a club, will do everything we can to help with that.



“I know the MK Dons family will be right behind Lewis throughout his recovery but we ask that during this time, everyone respects his and his family’s privacy.”

Town tweeted: "We are all with you, Pricey."