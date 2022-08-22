News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

News

Ex-Town keeper faces cancer battle

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 10:44 AM August 22, 2022
A disappointed Lewis Price leaves the Layer Road pitch after his error contributed toTown's 1-0 defe

Former Ipswich Town keeper Lewis Price has been diagnosed with testicular cancer

Former Ipswich Town goalkeeper Lewis Price has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Price, 38, started his career in Suffolk and played 75 games for Town between 2003 and 2007, before going on to play for a number of clubs over a lengthy career.

He retired last summer and is now the goalkeeper coach at Town's League One rivals MK Dons, who are managed by fellow former Ipswich youth product Liam Manning.

The club revealed news of Price's diagnosis this morning, saying that he's about to start treatment "which will keep him away from the Football Club for a period of time."

In a joint statement, Manning, Sporting Director Liam Sweeting and Performance Director Simon Crampton said: "The full support of everybody at the Football Club is with Lewis and his family and we will do everything we can to help them through this challenging time.

“Lewis will have all the time he needs to recover and work his way back to a stage of full health, and we, as a club, will do everything we can to help with that.

“I know the MK Dons family will be right behind Lewis throughout his recovery but we ask that during this time, everyone respects his and his family’s privacy.”

Town tweeted: "We are all with you, Pricey."

Football
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

George and son Freddie Gittus pig farm in Brandon PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

West Suffolk pig farmer reluctantly decides to sell herd after torrid year

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
The iconic Red Arrows are expected to fly over Suffolk once again this summer

Suffolk Live News

Red Arrows set to soar over Suffolk today

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Tyreece John-Jules celebrates his first half goal at Shrewsbury.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 3-0 win at Shrewsbury unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Cineworld at Cardinal Park, Ipswich, could be at risk after the chain reported a loss of �1.3bn in t

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Suffolk cinemas at risk as Cineworld 'set to file for bankruptcy'

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon