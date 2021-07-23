'I am very, very excited' - Town teenager Gibbs completes Norwich move

Published: 9:11 AM July 23, 2021 Updated: 9:17 AM July 23, 2021

Ipswich Town midfielder Liam Gibbs has completed his move to rivals Norwich City.

The 18-year-old, who made his league debut for the Blues last season in the home loss to Charlton, moves to Carrow Road after the two clubs agreed a compensation package at the end of his Ipswich contract.

The teenager, who has signed a deal until 2025, was offered new terms at Portman Road but ultimately turned down the chance to stay with the Suffolk club in favour of a move to the Premier League side.

It’s not clear how much the Canaries have ultimately paid for the youngster, who will initially begin his Norwich career in the club’s academy set-up, though it is likely to be several hundred thousand pounds.

Liam Gibbs has joined Norwich City - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

"I am very, very excited. I am looking forward to starting my journey as soon as possible,” Gibbs said.

"It is a new step for me and for my career. I am looking to make the most of it, showcase my talent and hopefully I can help the club keep moving forward.

"I have seen young players in the past that have gone through the academy and into the first team. Norwich have a reputation for bringing through young players and I just want to be the next one to get into the first team and make things happen.

"I can see a clear pathway for me. Now I am just excited to get started, fulfil my potential and show everyone what I can do."

As well as he lone league appearance, Gibbs also played three times for Town in the EFL Trophy, having joined the Ipswich academy a decade ago.