'It could have been more' - Dons boss Manning frustrated with draw

Video

Published: 3:24 PM August 22, 2021

MK Dons boss Liam Manning came away from the 2-2 draw at his old stomping ground yesterday a frustrated man.



The Dons head coach, a former Town coach and academy player, watched his side twice come from behind at Portman Road - and go very close to winning the game at the death, with Josh Martin’s shot thudding against the crossbar.



Manning said: “It’s a mixed feeling. If you look at it as it’s a point away at Ipswich, that’s not bad but there’s a slight frustration because it could have been more.





“There were large elements of control, we caused them problems and really opened them up. But that final bit wasn’t quite at the level today - the final pass, cross, shot wasn’t quite where it should have been.



"And it’s the same at the other end because the goals, for me, were cheap. Looking around the dressing room, there’s a few frustrated guys in there because it could have been more.”



Asked if he enjoyed the game, he added: "Not particularly! I'd much prefer us to have more control. People come to watch football to be entertained, and I think a lot of people will tell you this was really entertaining.

"I want more elements of control though - our defence was better today and we didn’t get counterattacked as much, progress this week. It was good for the fans but I’d like more control to ultimately see teams off.”