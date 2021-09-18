News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Matchday Live: Town's search for a win continues at Sincil Bank

Andy Warren

Published: 12:00 PM September 18, 2021   
Ipswich Town take on Lincoln City this afternoon

Ipswich Town take on Lincoln City this afternoon

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Lincoln City this afternoon.

Town remain winless heading into their seventh league game of the season, following last Saturday's 5-2 humbling by Bolton Wanderers.

“The reality is we need to get our best team on the pitch as quickly as we can and give those lads the continuity of playing together week-in, week-out," manager Paul Cook said.

“Partnerships will then grow and that we see us go to a place that I believe we will go."

Cook is hopeful Bersant Celina may make his Ipswich debut this afternoon, with Kyle Edwards also thought to be close to a return.

You can follow all the action live with us, right here.

Lincoln City vs Ipswich Town
