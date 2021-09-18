Matchday Live: Town's search for a win continues at Sincil Bank

Live

Published: 12:00 PM September 18, 2021

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Lincoln City this afternoon.

Town remain winless heading into their seventh league game of the season, following last Saturday's 5-2 humbling by Bolton Wanderers.

“The reality is we need to get our best team on the pitch as quickly as we can and give those lads the continuity of playing together week-in, week-out," manager Paul Cook said.

“Partnerships will then grow and that we see us go to a place that I believe we will go."

Cook is hopeful Bersant Celina may make his Ipswich debut this afternoon, with Kyle Edwards also thought to be close to a return.

