45 pictures from Ipswich Town's 1-0 victory at Lincoln City

Ipswich Town’s got their season up and running as Macauley Bonne’s header secured a first win of the season at Lincoln.
The Ipswich-born striker thumped home his fifth goal of the season from an excellent Hayden Coulson cross on the half-hour, as Paul Cook’s men took three League One points at the seventh attempt.
Bonne’s goal came following a period of good Ipswich pressure but, to secure the win, the Blues needed to soak up plenty of their own as the Imps pushed for a leveller.
There were nervy moments but ultimately Cook’s men were able to hold on to take the win, on an afternoon where new signing Bersant Celina played 65 minutes as he made his second debut for the club.
Photographer Steve Waller captured the best of the action.
Bersant Celina ahead of the game.
Town manager Paul Cook looks on.
Hayden Coulson heads the ball air Lincoln.
Ipswich keeper Vaclav Hladky in goal at Lincoln.
Macauley Bonne gives Town the lead.
Town p[layers celebrate Macauley Bonne first half goal.
Town players celebrate with Macauley Bonne after his first half goal.
Town manager Paul Cook giving instructions to his players.
Scorer Macauley Bonne (left) and provider Hayden Coulson after Town had taken the lead.
Janoi Donacien about to take a throw in.
Ipswich keeper Vaclav Hladky in goal for Town at Lincoln.
Lincoln City team manager Michael Appleton appeals after they had a goal disallowed.
Lincoln City team manager Michael Appleton.
Janoi Donacien in action at Lincoln.
Cameron Burgess heads clear.
A young Ipswich Town fan, pictured before the game
Town manager Paul Cook has words with Rekeem Harper before his second half introduction.
Teddy Bishop applauds as he leaves the pitch.
Town battle to defend their 1-0 lead.
Macauley Bonne battles with Timothy Eyoma.
Hayden Coulson charges into the box
Bersant Celina battling with Chris Maguire.
Wes Burns at Lincoln.
Scott Fraser went close with this second half shot.
Action from Lincoln vs Ipswich
Rekeem Harper and Lewis Montsma in action.
Town fans celebrate.
A young fan heads home on his dads shoulders, as Town fans head for the exit.
Town fans celebrate.
A young fan celebrates.
Town players celebrate after the game.
Ipswich Towns Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton celebrates with fans.
Ipswich Towns Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton celebrates with fans.
Fans celebrate.
Wes Burns being shown the yellow card.
Town fans celebrate with Ipswich Towns Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton after the victory at Lincoln.
A kiss for Ipswich Towns Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton from one fan after Towns victory at Lincoln.
Town manager Paul Cook screams with delight at the final whistle.
Town manager Paul Cook celebrates at the final whistle.
Bersant Celina punches the air after the game.
Bersant Celina applauds fans chanting his name after the game.
Ipswich Towns Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton celebrates.
Ipswich Towns Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton celebrates.
Ipswich Town fans celebrate with CEO Mark Ashton at the final whistle
Ipswich Town fans celebrate with CEO Mark Ashton at the final whistle
