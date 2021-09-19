45 pictures from Ipswich Town's 1-0 victory at Lincoln City

Gallery

Published: 5:00 AM September 19, 2021

Ipswich Town’s got their season up and running as Macauley Bonne’s header secured a first win of the season at Lincoln.

The Ipswich-born striker thumped home his fifth goal of the season from an excellent Hayden Coulson cross on the half-hour, as Paul Cook’s men took three League One points at the seventh attempt.

Bonne’s goal came following a period of good Ipswich pressure but, to secure the win, the Blues needed to soak up plenty of their own as the Imps pushed for a leveller.

There were nervy moments but ultimately Cook’s men were able to hold on to take the win, on an afternoon where new signing Bersant Celina played 65 minutes as he made his second debut for the club.

Photographer Steve Waller captured the best of the action.

Bersant Celina ahead of the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Town manager Paul Cook looks on. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Hayden Coulson heads the ball air Lincoln. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich keeper Vaclav Hladky in goal at Lincoln. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Macauley Bonne gives Town the lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Town p[layers celebrate Macauley Bonne first half goal. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Town players celebrate with Macauley Bonne after his first half goal. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Town manager Paul Cook giving instructions to his players. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Scorer Macauley Bonne (left) and provider Hayden Coulson after Town had taken the lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Janoi Donacien about to take a throw in. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich keeper Vaclav Hladky in goal for Town at Lincoln. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Lincoln City team manager Michael Appleton appeals after they had a goal disallowed. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Lincoln City team manager Michael Appleton. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Janoi Donacien in action at Lincoln. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Cameron Burgess heads clear. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

A young Ipswich Town fan, pictured before the game - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Town manager Paul Cook has words with Rekeem Harper before his second half introduction. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Teddy Bishop applauds as he leaves the pitch. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Macauley Bonne battles with Timothy Eyoma. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Hayden Coulson charges into the box - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Bersant Celina battling with Chris Maguire. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Wes Burns at Lincoln. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Scott Fraser went close with this second half shot. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Action from Lincoln vs Ipswich - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Rekeem Harper and Lewis Montsma in action. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

A young fan heads home on his dads shoulders, as Town fans head for the exit. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

A young fan celebrates. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Town players celebrate after the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Ipswich Towns Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton celebrates with fans. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Towns Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton celebrates with fans. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Fans celebrate. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Wes Burns being shown the yellow card. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Town fans celebrate with Ipswich Towns Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton after the victory at Lincoln. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

A kiss for Ipswich Towns Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton from one fan after Towns victory at Lincoln. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Town manager Paul Cook screams with delight at the final whistle. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Town manager Paul Cook celebrates at the final whistle. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Bersant Celina punches the air after the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Bersant Celina applauds fans chanting his name after the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town fans celebrate with CEO Mark Ashton at the final whistle - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller



