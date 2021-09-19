News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Gallery

45 pictures from Ipswich Town's 1-0 victory at Lincoln City

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 5:00 AM September 19, 2021   
Town battle to defend their 1-0 lead.

Town battle to defend their 1-0 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Ipswich Town’s got their season up and running as Macauley Bonne’s header secured a first win of the season at Lincoln. 

The Ipswich-born striker thumped home his fifth goal of the season from an excellent Hayden Coulson cross on the half-hour, as Paul Cook’s men took three League One points at the seventh attempt. 

Bonne’s goal came following a period of good Ipswich pressure but, to secure the win, the Blues needed to soak up plenty of their own as the Imps pushed for a leveller. 

There were nervy moments but ultimately Cook’s men were able to hold on to take the win, on an afternoon where new signing Bersant Celina played 65 minutes as he made his second debut for the club. 

Photographer Steve Waller captured the best of the action.

Bersant Celina ahead of the game.

Bersant Celina ahead of the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Town manager Paul Cook looks on.

Town manager Paul Cook looks on. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Hayden Coulson heads the ball air Lincoln.

Hayden Coulson heads the ball air Lincoln. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich keeper Vaclav Hladky in goal at Lincoln.

Ipswich keeper Vaclav Hladky in goal at Lincoln. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Macauley Bonne gives Town the lead.

Macauley Bonne gives Town the lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Town p[layers celebrate Macauley Bonne first half goal.

Town p[layers celebrate Macauley Bonne first half goal. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Town players celebrate with Macauley Bonne after his first half goal.

Town players celebrate with Macauley Bonne after his first half goal. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Town manager Paul Cook giving instructions to his players.

Town manager Paul Cook giving instructions to his players. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Scorer Macauley Bonne (left) and provider Hayden Coulson after Town had taken the lead.

Scorer Macauley Bonne (left) and provider Hayden Coulson after Town had taken the lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Janoi Donacien about to take a throw in.

Janoi Donacien about to take a throw in. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich keeper Vaclav Hladky in goal for Town at Lincoln.

Ipswich keeper Vaclav Hladky in goal for Town at Lincoln. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Lincoln City team manager Michael Appleton appeals after they had a goal disallowed.

Lincoln City team manager Michael Appleton appeals after they had a goal disallowed. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Lincoln City team manager Michael Appleton.

Lincoln City team manager Michael Appleton. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Janoi Donacien in action at Lincoln.

Janoi Donacien in action at Lincoln. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Cameron Burgess heads clear.

Cameron Burgess heads clear. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

A young Ipswich Town fan, pictured before the game

A young Ipswich Town fan, pictured before the game - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Town manager Paul Cook has words with Rekeem Harper before his second half introduction.

Town manager Paul Cook has words with Rekeem Harper before his second half introduction. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Teddy Bishop applauds as he leaves the pitch.

Teddy Bishop applauds as he leaves the pitch. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Town battle to defend their 1-0 lead.

Town battle to defend their 1-0 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Macauley Bonne battles with Timothy Eyoma.

Macauley Bonne battles with Timothy Eyoma. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Hayden Coulson charges into the box

Hayden Coulson charges into the box - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Bersant Celina battling with Chris Maguire.

Bersant Celina battling with Chris Maguire. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Wes Burns at Lincoln.

Wes Burns at Lincoln. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Scott Fraser went close with this second half shot.

Scott Fraser went close with this second half shot. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Action from Lincoln vs Ipswich

Action from Lincoln vs Ipswich - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Rekeem Harper and Lewis Montsma in action.

Rekeem Harper and Lewis Montsma in action. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Town fans celebrate.

Town fans celebrate. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

A young fan heads home on his dads shoulders, as Town fans head for the exit.

A young fan heads home on his dads shoulders, as Town fans head for the exit. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Town fans celebrate.

Town fans celebrate. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

A young fan celebrates.

A young fan celebrates. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Town players celebrate after the game.

Town players celebrate after the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Ipswich Towns Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton celebrates with fans.

Ipswich Towns Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton celebrates with fans. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Towns Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton celebrates with fans.

Ipswich Towns Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton celebrates with fans. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Fans celebrate.

Fans celebrate. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Wes Burns being shown the yellow card.

Wes Burns being shown the yellow card. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Town fans celebrate with Ipswich Towns Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton after the victory at Linc

Town fans celebrate with Ipswich Towns Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton after the victory at Lincoln. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

A kiss for Ipswich Towns Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton from one fan after Towns victory at Lin

A kiss for Ipswich Towns Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton from one fan after Towns victory at Lincoln. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Town manager Paul Cook screams with delight at the final whistle.

Town manager Paul Cook screams with delight at the final whistle. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Town manager Paul Cook celebrates at the final whistle.

Town manager Paul Cook celebrates at the final whistle. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Bersant Celina punches the air after the game.

Bersant Celina punches the air after the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Bersant Celina applauds fans chanting his name after the game.

Bersant Celina applauds fans chanting his name after the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Towns Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton celebrates.

Ipswich Towns Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton celebrates. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Towns Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton celebrates.

Ipswich Towns Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton celebrates. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town fans celebrate with CEO Mark Ashton at the final whistle

Ipswich Town fans celebrate with CEO Mark Ashton at the final whistle - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town fans celebrate with CEO Mark Ashton at the final whistle

Ipswich Town fans celebrate with CEO Mark Ashton at the final whistle - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller


Lincoln City vs Ipswich Town
Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ed Sheeran has hinted at when the 2022 tour dates for his = tour will be announced. 

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran hints at new tour dates and reveals favourite Suffolk beer

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Southwold's High Street regularly has bunting lofted above the buildings

Suffolk Live

7 of Suffolk's prettiest streets

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Stevie Ainsworth, former drug addict who has turned his life around, pictured with his family, wife

Former addict marries 'guardian angel' after years of 'hell'

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Police closed a stretch of the A14 following a crash between two cars Picture: MATTHEW USHER

Suffolk Live

Two people rescued in four vehicle crash on A14

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon