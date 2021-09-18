Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 Lincoln win

Published: 6:00 PM September 18, 2021 Updated: 6:03 PM September 18, 2021

Ipswich Town won 1-0 at Lincoln City this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Vaclav Hladky

Back in the side in place of Christian Walton, following the Czech’s nervy showing in the draw with Wimbledon, and started solidly, making a good early punch to defend a corner. Held a couple of low shots well and, one missed punch aside, looked calm and assured throughout. A good response. 7

Janoi Donacien

Took Kane Vincent-Young's place at right-back and, while naturally more defensively, appeared to be asked to hang back and help deal with Lincoln’s left-side threat. Survived penalty appeals just before half-time and, while having a few tricky moments, did well throughout. There were times when Anthony Scully and Cohen Bramall were afforded space to work but, in the big moments, Donacien and his fellow defenders got the job done. Made a number of crucial interceptions with his head, as danger lurked behind him. 8

George Edmundson

After a tough debut against Bolton, the former Rangers man was resolute in this one, making good blocks with body and head and positioning himself well through. As solid as you would like. 8

Cameron Burgess

The former Accrington many was shaky throughout the Bolton loss but was superb today. He made one big block on Scully, another on Chris Magure and also hit the bar when forward to attack a corner. Switched to left-back after Hayden Coulson limped off injured and continued to be solid there, winning ball after ball in the air. 9

Hayden Coulson

Grew and grew as an attacking force as the first-half went on, taking up increasingly dangerous positions down the left flank which ultimately allowed him to deliver a superb ball for Macauley Bonne to head home. Losing him to injury at the very start of the second period was a blow. 7

Lee Evans

The Ipswich midfield has had some tough moments in recent weeks but looked much more in control today. Evans put himself about and was in the wars at times, while also playing the dark arts well. He took a while to grow into this game but helped his side get over the line. 7

Tom Carroll

The former Tottenham man brought composure to the Ipswich midfield, showing for the ball and giving team-mates options. He uses the ball simply, trying to bring others into play. Part of a midfield which looked much more solid in this game. 7

Wes Burns

The Welshman has been a threat in each of his Ipswich appearances and this was no different. He maybe didn’t have as many opportunities to run at his man as he did a week ago against Bolton but you could tell Lincoln didn’t fancy facing him. Don’t underestimate how big a part Burns played in the Blues’ gameplan to manage what was a dangerous Lincoln left side – as Donacien stayed inside to counteract the threat of Scully, Burns was tasked with looking after Bramall on a number of occasions. 8

Bersant Celina

The attacker’s inclusion in the side for the first time brought an extra level of intrigue to this game, with the Dijon loanee showing flashes of what he’s all about with quick, one-touch passing and one sublime pass to free Burns into the box to shoot. Started centrally and saw plenty of the ball, though not really in dangerous areas, before ending his time on the pitch on the left as he visibly and understandably tired. It’s hard to argue his presence alone didn’t give everyone, fans included, a lift and contributed towards this win. 7

Scott Fraser

The Scot started on the left flank but switched inside as he and Celina interchanged. Had some good moments on the ball, including a superb early pass into danger which Macauley Bonne couldn’t quite connect with, while having a shot saved in the second period at the end of an excellent Ipswich move. Was able to put his foot on the ball late in the game in order to help his side control the tempo, before being replaced himself. 7

Macauley Bonne

A man for the big moment again, Bonne was arguably the perfect man to score the Blues’ first winner of the season. Lincoln will argue he pushed off on TJ Eyoma before heading a thunderous ball into the net, but Bonne won’t care. It was a superb header, full of power. He worked hard throughout. He’s established himself as the Blues’ main man. 7

Luke Woolfenden (for Coulson, 51)

On for the final 40 minutes, plus stoppage time, of this game and continued to perform just as the rest of the defence had done before his introduction. Tracked runners well, intercepted balls and helped his side see things out. 8

Rekeem Harper (for Celina, 65)

Struggled against Bolton a week ago but certainly played his part here, as he operated in an advanced position, just off Bonne. Kept the ball well, chased down his man and threatened the Lincoln box. This will do his confidence the world of good. 7

Sone Aluko (for Fraser, 81)

An experienced head helped the Blues see things out in the closing stages as he kept the ball well. n/a