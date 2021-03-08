News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Lincoln duo out injured for trip to Town

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 11:40 AM March 8, 2021   
Stephen Ward wrestles with Harry Anderson at Lincoln City. Picture Pagepix

Lincoln City will be without winger Harry Anderson when they face Ipswich Town at Portman Road tomorrow night

Lincoln City will be without two key players when they visit Portman Road to face Ipswich Town tomorrow night (7pm).

Imps boss Michael Appleton revealed at his press conference this morning that both winger Harry Anderson and midfielder Max Sanders will miss the trip to Suffolk.

It's another injury blow for the third-placed Imps, who beat Crewe 3-0 on Saturday, but have influential trio Joe Walsh, Liam Bridcutt and Jorge Grant already out.

Lincoln City team manager Michael Appleton walks from the pitch at half time. Picture Steve Waller

Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton brings his third-placed Imps to Portman Road tomorrow night - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

“They’ve got no chance for tomorrow and probably no chance for Saturday as well,” Appleton said this morning.

“But I don’t see it being more than a couple of weeks. If it’s any sooner, brilliant. But for the next two or three games, I don’t see them being involved.”

Anderson has played 30 games for Lincoln this season, scoring five times, while Sanders has played three times since arriving at the Imps from Brighton last month.

Most Read

  1. 1 Horse found abandoned in field so over-bred rescuers thought she was a cow
  2. 2 Man killed in car fire named as former police chief
  3. 3 'Essex Boys' killer released from prison to live in Suffolk
  1. 4 Plans lodged for 17 new homes in Suffolk village
  2. 5 Everything you need to know about East Anglia’s secret underground hideaway 
  3. 6 Teen cyclist knocked off bike at A12 roundabout and left by driver
  4. 7 Village pub plans dining experience expansion
  5. 8 What does £400k buy if you are house hunting in Suffolk?
  6. 9 Bundles of joy! Meet the cute Suffolk babies born in February
  7. 10 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-1 loss at Gillingham
Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gillingham manager Steve Evans during the Sky Bet League One match at The Valley, London. Picture da

'Cook changes it for Ipswich... I never thought it would happen for them...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The Green Cavendish

Investigation launched as man dies after car fire in village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Novelist and screenwriter Anthony Horowitz Picture: GREGG BROWN

Filming for new TV detective thriller to take place in Suffolk

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon
Police investigate the scene of a three vehicle collision on the A12 near Frostenden. Picture:Sara

Man dies following collision on A12

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus