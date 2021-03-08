Lincoln duo out injured for trip to Town
Lincoln City will be without two key players when they visit Portman Road to face Ipswich Town tomorrow night (7pm).
Imps boss Michael Appleton revealed at his press conference this morning that both winger Harry Anderson and midfielder Max Sanders will miss the trip to Suffolk.
It's another injury blow for the third-placed Imps, who beat Crewe 3-0 on Saturday, but have influential trio Joe Walsh, Liam Bridcutt and Jorge Grant already out.
“They’ve got no chance for tomorrow and probably no chance for Saturday as well,” Appleton said this morning.
“But I don’t see it being more than a couple of weeks. If it’s any sooner, brilliant. But for the next two or three games, I don’t see them being involved.”
Anderson has played 30 games for Lincoln this season, scoring five times, while Sanders has played three times since arriving at the Imps from Brighton last month.
