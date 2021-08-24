Clubs keen on Dobra move if Town sanction loan exit

Published: 5:00 PM August 24, 2021

A string of clubs in Leagues One and Two are keen to take Armando Dobra on loan before the transfer window closes.

Dobra remains a player the Town hierarchy have high hopes for, with the 20-year-old impressing in pre-season and remaining part of Paul Cook’s senior side during the early weeks of the campaign.

But, with Cook possessing plenty of attacking options and both Conor Chaplin and Sone Aluko working their way back from injury, Dobra faces a battle for regular minutes at an important time in his career.

Town are understood to be open to the idea of sanctioning a temporary departure and, if they indeed give the green light before the window closes next Tuesday, there is likely to be no shortage of suitors in either the third or fourth tiers.

Armando Dobra shields the ball at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

AFC Wimbledon are understood to be among those keen in League One, along with others, while the likes of Leyton Orient and Salford City are two of a group of League Two clubs who would welcome Dobra. The latter of those, Salford, have recently taken Ipswich defender Corrie Ndaba on loan.

Dobra had the opportunity to join Crawley Town on loan last season but opted to stay at Ipswich and fight for his place in Paul Lambert’s side.

He has played in three of Town’s opening five matches this season, adding to the 27 Ipswich appearances he had already made for the club, following his debut in the summer of 2019. He’s scored two goals for the Blues in that time, with a strike on his debut at Luton followed up by a rocket against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy last October.

But there is a sense that regular football is what’s required now as he bids to take the next step in his career, with a loan exit until January under consideration and Dobra likely to be aiming to play at as high a level as possible.

The Albania Under 21 international is contracted to Town until the end of the 2022/23 season.

IPSWICH TOWN SUMMER TRANSFER WINDOW

IN (16): Wes Burns (Fleetwood, undisc), Lee Evans (Wigan, free), Rekeem Harper (West Brom, undisc), Macauley Bonne (QPR, loan), Vaclav Hladky (Salford, undisc), Matt Penney (Sheff Weds, free), Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon, free), Scott Fraser (MK Dons, undisc), George Edmundson (Rangers, undisc), Conor Chaplin (Barnsley, undisc), Louie Barry (Aston Villa, loan), Sone Aluko (Reading, free), Kyle Edwards (West Brom, free), Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough, loan), Cameron Burgess (Accrington Stanley, undisc), Tom Carroll (QPR, free)

OUT (21): Andre Dozzell (QPR, £1m), Flynn Downes (Swansea City, £1.5m), Luke Chambers (Colchester, free), Gwion Edwards (Wigan, free), Cole Skuse (Colchester, free), James Wilson (Plymouth, free), David Cornell (contract terminated, joined Peterborough), Freddie Sears (Colchester, free), Alan Judge (Colchester, free), Oli Hawkins (Mansfield, undisc), Jack Lankester (Cambridge Utd, undisc), Aaron Drinan (Leyton Orient, undisc), Stephen Ward (Walsall, free), Teddy Bishop (Lincoln, undisc), Harry Wright (Fleetwood, free), Adam Przybek (Wycombe, free), Tyreece Simpson (Swindon, loan), Corrie Ndaba (Salford City, loan), Emyr Huws, Tristan Nydam (both released), Liam Gibbs (Norwich City, undisc).

IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACTS

Season-long loan

Bonne, Barry, Coulson

2022

Aluko*, Carroll, Norwood*, Kenlock*, Ndaba*, Holy, Nolan, Jackson, Donacien, Nsiala, El Mizouni, McGavin*, Morris*, Crowe*, Smith*, Simpson*, Crane*, Chirewa*, Healy*, Stewart, Bello*, Andoh

2023

Vincent-Young*, Dobra*, Page*, Penney*, Armin*, Humphreys*, Siziba*

2024

Woolfenden*, Burns*, Evans*, Harper*, Hladky, Pigott, Fraser, Chaplin, Edwards, Burgess*

2025

Edmundson

*known to have a 12-month contract option