Ex-Town loanee Barry joins League One rivals

News

Former Ipswich Town loanee Louie Barry has signed for League One rivals MK Dons on loan - Credit: MK Dons

Former Ipswich Town loanee Louie Barry has joined League One promotion rivals MK Dons.

Winger Barry, 19, has signed a season-long loan deal at Stadium MK from parent club Aston Villa.

Louie Barry's loan spell at Ipswich Town didn't work out - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

The talented teenager, of course, was one of 19 summer signings at Portman Road last year, but the Suffolk move simply didn't work out.

He was pushed down the depth chart with the deadline day arrival of Bersant Celia, and left the Blues in January having made just six appearances.

He then signed for League Two Swindon and enjoyed much improved fortunes, scoring six goals in 16 games as the Robins reached the play-offs.

He'll be looking to shine a level up at MK Dons, who have lost star man Scott Twine to Burnley this summer.

🗣 "I had a lot of interest this summer but this move really suits me so I went with my gut instinct and I’m really excited it’s all come together"



Follow the link to watch Louie Barry's first interview with iFollow MK Dons 👇 — Milton Keynes Dons (@MKDonsFC) July 12, 2022

“I’m very pleased to be here,” Barry told the club website. “I spoke with the gaffer and he sold it to me. I had a lot of interest this summer but this move really suits me so I went with my gut instinct and I’m really excited it’s all come together.

“I was very pleased with how things went with Swindon. I needed to do well there and the positive experiences help me come here with confidence and hopefully I can put that into my time here at MK Dons to help us push on.

“I spoke with Kaine (Kesler Hayden) who was here last season – we had the same route. It worked well for Kaine and while that doesn’t necessarily mean it will work for me, it does paint a good picture for me as to what I can achieve.

“I am just really excited to get to work. I am looking forward to enjoying my football here in front of the fans and hopefully I can help the team achieve its aims.”

Head coach Liam Manning added: “Louie is an exciting player who has had an interesting career journey already, despite his young age.

"He has a number of experiences and comes here on the back of a successful spell at Swindon Town last season.

“He has some excellent attributes which will compliment our team well. His job now is to work alongside the coaches to produce high-quality moments consistently in order to contribute to the team’s goals.”



