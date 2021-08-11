New Blues boy Barry: 'I tried to play through the lines and pick passes'

Published: 1:14 PM August 11, 2021

Louie Barry says that he was really happy to make his debut for Ipswich Town against Newport County last night and believes that Town deserved more from the Carabao Cup game.

The Aston Villa loanee was one of three to make their Blues bow against the Exiles alongside fellow summer signing, Sone Aluko, and Academy graduate, Cameron Humphreys.

Barry provided a creative presence in attack as Town registered 25 shots in a largely dominant display, hitting the woodwork twice and seeing a goal disallowed.

Timmy Abraham's early goal proved to be decisive as the visitors held on for a 1-0 victory.

"The result doesn’t reflect how we played," the 18-year-old told the Club website.

"I feel like we deserved much more than that but I just don’t think it was our day. We had an offside goal and hit the woodwork twice.

"On a personal note, I thought my debut was good. I’m really happy to make my debut. I tried to play through the lines and pick passes. I was just unlucky to not get a goal. That goes for me and the whole team."