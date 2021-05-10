Chambers and Skuse to leave Ipswich Town

Breaking

Published: 2:18 PM May 10, 2021 Updated: 2:56 PM May 10, 2021

Long-serving duo Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse will leave Ipswich Town when their contracts expire this summer, it has been confirmed.

The pair, both 35, have combined to play nearly 700 games for the Blues and made their final appearances for the club in Sunday's season-ending 3-1 victory over Fleetwood Town at Portman Road.

Their contracts are due to expire at the end of June and the duo have been informed they will not be renewed, bringing to an end to two Ipswich careers which have spanned the best part of a decade.

“Chambo and Cole have been exemplary pros for this football club,” Town boss Paul Cook said.

“Not only are they very good footballers, they are stand-out men in the way they conduct themselves.

“They have been a pleasure to work with in my short time here and you won’t find better role models for young players coming through.

“We thank them for their fantastic service to Ipswich Town Football Club and wish them every success in whatever they do going forward.”

Chambers joined the club in the summer of 2012 under Paul Jewell, after leaving Nottingham Forest, and quickly became club captain and continued to be a regular under Mick McCarthy, Paul Hurst, Paul Lambert and latterly Cook.

He leaves having made 396 appearances for the club, enough to see him break into the Blues' top-10 all-time appearance-makers alongside the likes of Mick Mills, John Wark and George Burley.

Cole Skuse and Freddie Sears celebrate with Ipswich Town's Luke Chambers after his goal against Leeds in 2016 - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Sunday's game was Skuse's 278th and final Ipswich Town outing, after joining from Bristol City in the summer of 2013. Both he and Chambers were central figures as Town reached the Championship play-offs in 2015 before a steady decline which has taken the club into League One.

Their exits come on the day where Cook has met individually with each of his players, informing them what the future holds with many of them out of contract.

The majority of those whose deals expire this summer will be allowed to move on, though it's understood a small number will have their options taken.