News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Breaking

Chambers and Skuse to leave Ipswich Town

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 2:18 PM May 10, 2021    Updated: 2:56 PM May 10, 2021
Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse will leave Ipswich Town this summer

Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse will leave Ipswich Town this summer - Credit: Steve Waller/Archant

Long-serving duo Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse will leave Ipswich Town when their contracts expire this summer, it has been confirmed.

The pair, both 35, have combined to play nearly 700 games for the Blues and made their final appearances for the club in Sunday's season-ending 3-1 victory over Fleetwood Town at Portman Road.

Their contracts are due to expire at the end of June and the duo have been informed they will not be renewed, bringing to an end to two Ipswich careers which have spanned the best part of a decade.

“Chambo and Cole have been exemplary pros for this football club,” Town boss Paul Cook said. 

“Not only are they very good footballers, they are stand-out men in the way they conduct themselves.

“They have been a pleasure to work with in my short time here and you won’t find better role models for young players coming through.

“We thank them for their fantastic service to Ipswich Town Football Club and wish them every success in whatever they do going forward.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in 20s dies in collision between lorry and pedestrian on A14
  2. 2 Suffolk estate which featured on TV show on the market for £1.25m
  3. 3 Chambers and Skuse set to be headline exits on day of departures at Ipswich Town
  1. 4 Mark Heath: The Town players Cook should keep and release today
  2. 5 Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Blues linked with goalkeeper and coaching move for former loanee
  3. 6 'Next season we'll have a right go' - Roberts on Fleetwood win and Chambers' future
  4. 7 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-1 win against Fleetwood
  5. 8 Car on its side in middle of roundabout after crash outside Haverhill Tesco
  6. 9 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-1 victory over Fleetwood
  7. 10 Van's roof torn off as it gets stuck under Suffolk bridge

Chambers joined the club in the summer of 2012 under Paul Jewell, after leaving Nottingham Forest, and quickly became club captain and continued to be a regular under Mick McCarthy, Paul Hurst, Paul Lambert and latterly Cook.

He leaves having made 396 appearances for the club, enough to see him break into the Blues' top-10 all-time appearance-makers alongside the likes of Mick Mills, John Wark and George Burley.

Cole Skuse and Freddie Sears celebrate with Ipswich Town's Luke Chambers after his goal to level thi

Cole Skuse and Freddie Sears celebrate with Ipswich Town's Luke Chambers after his goal against Leeds in 2016 - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Sunday's game was Skuse's 278th and final Ipswich Town outing, after joining from Bristol City in the summer of 2013. Both he and Chambers were central figures as Town reached the Championship play-offs in 2015 before a steady decline which has taken the club into League One.

Their exits come on the day where Cook has met individually with each of his players, informing them what the future holds with many of them out of contract.

The majority of those whose deals expire this summer will be allowed to move on, though it's understood a small number will have their options taken. 

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wherstead park

Live

How Suffolk voted in the county council elections 2021

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk County Council and Ipswich Borough Council election count 2021, at the Ipswich Corn Exchang

Suffolk County Council

Tories retain control but Greens surge: Suffolk election results in full

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
A smiling Luke Chambers during the warm-up at Northampton Town

Football

A weekend of potential departures as Town finish up their disappointing...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Tony Cutt, from Mansfield, is a frequent visitor to the Suffolk coast

Joy as council reverses ban on motorhomes in car parks

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus