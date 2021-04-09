'I absolutely want to be part of it' - Skipper Chambers on Cook and his Town future

Poll

Published: 5:00 PM April 9, 2021

Captain Luke Chambers is desperate for his time at Ipswich Town to extend into a 10th season.

The 35-year-old joined the Blues in 2012 and, having played almost every game this season, is closing in on 400 appearances for the club and has earned a place in history by moving into the club’s top 10 all-time appearance-makers.

But his future is uncertain, given he’s one of more than dozen senior players whose contract is due to expire in just a few short weeks.

Luke Chambers is one of the top ten all-time appearance makers in Town history - Credit: Archant

“There are lots of players out of contract,” Chambers said, speaking prior to the change of ownership at Portman Road.

“There will be change at the football club but if you want to be a part of Paul Cook’s Ipswich moving forward then this is a massive opportunity for everyone.

“I absolutely want to be a part of it. My ambition for the club to be successful hasn’t changed. I’ve played virtually every game this season again but we’ll see what happens. I’m just trying to do my bit for the team and am enjoying doing everything I can.

“We’re not talking about contracts – I don’t think anyone is. At the end of the day we’ve had two years of mediocrity at the club so you have to try and take your opportunity when it comes.

“It’s never going to be an easy conversation to have but I’m fully behind what the club and the gaffer are trying to do.

"As soon as we get everyone (fans) back in this place and we can all see what the gaffer wants to do, if he’s allowed to do it, then that’s something I really want to be part of.”

Chambers has been vocal in the past about former owner Marcus Evans’ tendency to leave contract renewals to the last minute, with Paul Lambert and current boss Cook both stressing the need for a change of approach.

The skipper believes leaving players in limbo could have an impact on performances.

He said: “I think there will be (some players worrying).

“I’ve mentioned before about contracts being left this late and it’s not the first time it’s happened at the football club. Players have always found themselves in tricky situations with contracts but that’s the way it is.

Luke Chambers scoring a rocket of a goal at Blackpool earlier this season - the high point of the campaign so far - Credit: Pagepix

“You have to handle that. It’s been a tough year in a football environment which has changed massively and the landscape for players coming out of contract isn’t what you want to have. But you handle it game-by-game.”

On his relationship with Cook, Chambers said: “He’s just trying to free the players’ mindsets really and encouraging us to take people on, get crosses in and have shots.

“We've had loads of chats so far and he’s been great for me. I just want to keep repaying the faith he’s shown in me. He tries to let me manage the group as much as possible and it’s great when you have that trust from your manager.”