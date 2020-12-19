Chambers excited by potential return of Vincent-Young... even if it puts his position under threat

Published: 6:00 AM December 19, 2020

Luke Chambers is excited to see Kane Vincent-Young close in on a return from injury – even if it puts his position at right-back under threat.

Vincent-Young has not played a competitive game in more than a year, having suffered a groin injury in October 2019 before later suffering with an Achilles problem which has sidelined him for the entirety of the 2020/21 campaign so far.

With the flying wing-back out, Chambers has switched to right-back and been one of Ipswich’s most consistent performers. And even though he would have real competition for a starting slot, the skipper is looking forward to the former Colchester man’s playing return now he’s finally back in training.

“We need any of our good players back,” Chambers said: “We need the Kane Vincent-Young who came here, played nine games and was absolutely fantastic, so as soon as he is fit and available he is someone we need to get in the team.”

“If I’m required to play at right-back, centre-half, left-back, central midfield, right wing, goalie, I’ll do it. I’m just trying to be out there and be available to my team-mates and that’s probably one of the reasons why I have played so many games during my career.

“To have Kane back would be massive but we’re trying to get everyone back that’s injured at the moment. To be where we are in the league with everything we’ve had to deal with, I don’t think we’re doing too badly.”

When asked if Vincent-Young could potentially play in front of his as a winger, Chambers said: “I don’t see why not. Throughout his career and starting when he was a young lad at Tottenham he has shown what he can do flying down the right flank.

“When he’s on the pitch he spends half his time on the wing, so it’s about whatever is required.”

On his own form at right-back, Chambers said: “I still feel I’m playing pretty well at right-back. When we are playing the so-called bigger teams in the league, I’ve had to rein it in a bit with regard to my attacking play.

“We have had so many changes and on occasions we’ve been short of experience down the spine of the team. That has maybe meant us having to sit back a little bit. But I still feel I am playing well and that’s me being brutally honest.”