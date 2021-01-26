'We can't let this pass us by... go out there and play' - Chambers on Town's clash with Sunderland

Published: 10:00 AM January 26, 2021

Captain Luke Chambers has urged his players not to let tonight’s match with Sunderland ‘pass them by’.

The Blues will be looking to bounce back when the Black Cats visit, having gone down 1-0 to Peterborough at the weekend, and must prove they are capable of living with the best sides in League One having struggled to do so over the last two seasons.

“You can’t sit and sulk about it,” the captain stressed “There’s nobody more frustrated about the situation than myself and the players so we have to stand up and be counted. What more can you say?

“These games keep coming thick and fast and you can’t let them pass you by.

"Regardless of whether it’s on the TV, down the park or wherever. It’s here, at our home with no fans and no pressure.

“We have to Just go out there and try to play. That’s all it is. Go out there with a freedom of thought and give your all.

“You can’t question the lads’ endeavour because they’re trying their nuts off. It’s just not happening.”

Tonight could see Luke Thomas make his first Ipswich start, though Josh Harrop must wait a little longer as he continues to isolate after contracting coronavirus.

"That sums up our luck at the minute with Josh getting diagnosed with Covid,” Chambers said.

“Both of them looked sharp in training. They are Championship-level players and add quality to the squad, so it’s just a shame we’re going to be without Josh for a bit now because he made a real impact in his first session.

“He’s probably not played as much as he would like but Preston were right up the top end of the league and to get a player of that quality will make a big difference.

“We have to look at what’s available rather than what isn’t, though.”