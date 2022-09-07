Luke Hyam: 'I've fallen in love with football again'

Interview

Luke Hyam says he has 'fallen in love with football again.'

The former Ipswich Town midfielder, who played almost 150 times for the Blues in a career at Portman Road that spanned 15 years, retired from the pro game in February 2021 after a serious back injury.

He was then just 29 years old.

However, fast forward 18 months and the former combative midfielder is enjoying a new lease of life with Thurlow Nunn Premier Division Woodbridge Town, as first-team manager, as well as the joys of parenthood with his 11-month-old son.

He's enjoying football again, even if his playing days are over, as he currently recuperates from back surgery he has been putting off, but eventually had done, a month ago.

More recuperation ahead then for Luke, but his upbeat tone tells you this time he sees a bright future.

"I'm enjoying being at Woodbridge and a lot more than I thought I would," said Luke, whose 'Peckers side, like his former team at Portman Road, currently sit top of the table.

"That was my main aim going into non-league, to enjoy football again. To rediscover my love for the game. And, yes I've fallen in love with football again.

"Stepping away from it for a couple of years has done me the world of good, to be honest.

"When you are in that bubble it's so tough because you have all the bits and pieces around football that people don't see. There's a lot that goes on behind the scenes that people don't know about and obviously I've had my injuries as well which has been tough."

Brett Pitman celebrates scoring the winner with teammate Luke Hyam in the Ipswich Town v Leeds United (Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 12 January 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Now 30, Hyam can look back on a professional career that, although cut short by injury, did see the Ipswich-born academy product play for his home-town club. Something not many academy players have, or will, say happened to them.

He was a one-club player, up until a short loan spell at Rotherham and eventual release from Town to Southend where, after two seasons and more injury, his professional career was cut short, and the non-league game beckoned.

"I said if I ever went back into football it would be non-league," he said.

"I would actually loved to have played non-league because I have so many friends in it as well and I know how it works. But I won't play again, it's not worth the risk, not after this surgery.

Woodbridge management team that assists Luke Hyam. Glenn Snell, centre, Billy Clark, right and Alex Egelton, back. - Credit: Paul Leech

"For me, just going back to football, enjoying it again has been brilliant. Winning games at Woodbridge and doing well is a massive part of that of course.

"On Tuesday night, we drew at Hadleigh with a last-minute penalty. You can't beat that feeling of joy. And I'm finding it's even better as a manager, that football camaraderie."

Step 5, Woodbridge have made a good start to the season but Luke says he and his players won't get carried away.

"I know we are top of the league but sometimes that can be the easy thing, the hard thing now is to stay there, push forward and maintain it," he added.

Luke's back operation was a month ago and it means another rehab challenge. He's been through many before and he's confident he will come through it again.

Woodbridge have made a good start to the new season. - Credit: Paul Leech

"I've been putting the operation off, just hoping the back would get better, but it didn't," he said.

"I've been in a very physical job as a footballer and that's a part of my life I want to get back to, being physically active. I'm only 30.

"I have a young son now as well. I want to enjoy being physically active with him."

So, because of the operation, how have Woodbridge coped without him on the touchline in recent games? The question I pose makes him laugh.

"Well, I missed four games and the lads went on a winning streak," he said. "Then I come back at Hadleigh and we only draw thanks to that last-minute penalty. I don't know what that says!"

Luke knows he has good people around him at Notcutts, home of Woodbridge Town, it's what is making it so enjoyable.

"I'm very lucky," he said. "The likes of Billy Clark, Glenn Snell and Alex Egelton, have been superb and a massive help to me."

Away from non-league, Luke keeps his eye on Ipswich Town, the team he played for from academy to first team.

"It's brilliant the start they have made, isn't it?," he said. "It's so good for the town. I have so many friends who are Town fans, so many who have season tickets now. The new owners are properly having a go. Kieran McKenna must be so pleased with how things have started."

Just as everyone at Woodbridge Town are pleased with the way things have started this season for them. The manager being one of them.

Back on the grass, Luke Hyam walks out at Woodbridge Town. - Credit: Paul Leech

"Promotion for us at Woodbridge is the goal, of course it is," Luke says. "I know it's difficult, but we've made a positive start."

And just as importantly for Luke, he's back on the touchline again with the 'Peckers, falling in love with football once more.

"Even when I missed the last four games as I recovered, I was itching around wanting to know the score," he said.

"And if we won, especially on the road, I knew the feeling the team were having as they travelled back. Such a buzz. I wanted to be there."