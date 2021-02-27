'It's heartbreaking' - Former Town midfielder Hyam forced to retire due to injury

Published: 10:21 AM February 27, 2021 Updated: 10:26 AM February 27, 2021

Former Ipswich Town midfielder Luke Hyam has been forced to retire from football due to a back injury.

The 29-year-old spent two seasons with Southend United after leaving his boyhood club in the summer of 2018, with his time at Roots Hall heavily disrupted by injury.

He was released by the League Two club in the summer and has now announced his retirement.

"It's heartbreaking,” he said in an interview with the club website. “The decision was kind of taken out of my own hands. I picked up a back injury about a year and a half ago and it just deteriorated over time. It was at the back end of my first year at Southend.

Hyam made 146 appearances for Ipswich - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller





“It's unfortunate but you can't dwell on the past, you've got to look into the future.

"You always think it's going to happen one day, that you're going to retire from football. Unfortunately for me, it's happened earlier than most.

“At the same time, I'm very privileged to not only play professional football but to play for my boyhood club. It was always a dream of mine from a young age so be able to fulfil that, I can't complain.

"Everyone is going to have regrets in life and, of course, I'd love to have been able to play football longer. I'd have loved to have played for Ipswich longer.

Luke Hyam made his Ipswich debut against Middlesbrough in 2011 - Credit: BLADES SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHY

“You've got to look at the positives in life. I managed to play for the team I supported as a young boy, the team that all my friends and family still support now. I feel like that's a really good achievement."

Hyam is now working towards qualifying as a personal trainer and is hoping to use his experiences to help others with their physical and mental health.

In total, Hyam made 146 appearances for Town after graduating from the academy.