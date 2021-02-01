Video
'I am delighted to sign on loan for such a massive club' - Watch new signing Matheson's message to Ipswich Town fans
Published: 8:25 PM February 1, 2021 Updated: 8:49 PM February 1, 2021
New Ipswich Town signing Luke Matheson has filmed a personal message to Blues fans as he sets off for Suffolk - and you can watch it here.
The 18-year-old right back, who's signed on loan from Wolves for the rest of the season, is a Norwich City fan - but will put that aside ahead of pulling on the storied blue and white of Town.
In his short video message, Matheson said: "Hi Town fans, it's Luke Matheson here.
"I am delighted to sign on loan for such a massive club. I cannot wait to get get started. See you all soon."
Matheson, who can also play left back, is the second signing of transfer deadline day for Town.
Highly-rated Spurs striker Troy Parrott arrived at Portman Road earlier today.
