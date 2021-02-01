News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
'I am delighted to sign on loan for such a massive club' - Watch new signing Matheson's message to Ipswich Town fans

Mark Heath

Published: 8:25 PM February 1, 2021    Updated: 8:49 PM February 1, 2021
Luke Matheson

New Ipswich Town signing Luke Matheson filmed a short message for fans on Twitter before setting off for Suffolk tonight - Credit: Luke Matheson

New Ipswich Town signing Luke Matheson has filmed a personal message to Blues fans as he sets off for Suffolk - and you can watch it here.

The 18-year-old right back, who's signed on loan from Wolves for the rest of the season, is a Norwich City fan - but will put that aside ahead of pulling on the storied blue and white of Town.

 

In his short video message, Matheson said: "Hi Town fans, it's Luke Matheson here.

"I am delighted to sign on loan for such a massive club. I cannot wait to get get started. See you all soon."

Matheson, who can also play left back, is the second signing of transfer deadline day for Town.

Highly-rated Spurs striker Troy Parrott arrived at Portman Road earlier today.

