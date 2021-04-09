'For my mental and physical health I needed to take a break' - Thomas explains absence

Published: 11:17 AM April 9, 2021

Ipswich Town loanee Luke Thomas has revealed that he needed to take a break from football for the benefit of his mental and physical health.

Thomas, 22, joined the Blues on loan from Championship club Barnsley on January 19.

After making five appearances, he hasn't featured in the last 12 matchday squads dating back to the 0-0 home draw with Northampton on February 16.

Blues boss Paul Cook said recently that Thomas was absent for 'personal reasons'.

In a statement released on Twitter, Thomas wrote: "I've received quite a few questions over my lack of involvement for both Barnsley and Ipswich in recent weeks and would like to address the situation.

"For my mental and physical health I needed to take a few weeks away from the game that I love.

"I am now delighted to say I am getting better each day, feeling rejuvenated and can't wait to get back to my very best next season and do the fans and the club proud.

"Good luck for the rest of the season.

"Thank you to everyone for their love and support."

Luke Thomas hasn't featured in a matchday squad for Ipswich Town since February 16. Photo: Steve Waller - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.ste

Upon signing for Town, Thomas responded to Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael's claim that the winger's attitude was ‘not really professional’.

He said: "I don’t agree with what he came out and said but if that’s the way he felt then I respect that. I have full respect for him and my team-mates and Barnsley but I was just desperate to get out and play games

“I lost a lot of confidence in the period of time since the start of the season and I was desperate to get out and play games. I maybe pushed the loan move a little more than I should have but I was just very eager to get out and play games."