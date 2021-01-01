Barnsley boss admits Town target could be set for move

Published: 1:05 PM January 1, 2021

Ipswich Town are understood to be showing interest in Barnsley winger Luke Thomas - Credit: PA

Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael has admitted that Ipswich Town loan target Luke Thomas could be on the move in this month's transfer window.

Town are among a number of sides eyeing the winger, 21, with Sunderland and Oxford also linked.

The left-footer, who can play on either flank, has made 19 appearances for the Tykes this season but only seven have been starts.

And in his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow's clash with Norwich City, Ismael was asked about January departures.

He said: "We’ll have to see. We spoke to some guys, some guys are unhappy not to play more.

"We have to see the possibility for the guy to play, and where. Next week will be the same situation on the way in and out.”

Asked specifically about Thomas, who cost Barnsley £1.2m when he arrived from Derby County in 2019, he added: "We will see. He is one player for sure that wants to play more.

“Yes he has the quality, he’s shown the quality but he’s a young guy, he has to learn a lot. We will see happens next week.”



