'Good for me' - Woolfenden's insight into the world's best under McKenna

Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden says he's been 'picking the brains' of new boss Kieran McKenna for insight into how the world's best players train and compete.

Town's new leader arrives having spent three and a half years as assistant coach at Manchester United, rubbing shoulders with and training some of the very best footballers on the planet.

And Woolfenden, who's struggled for playing time this season, says the new manager has brought a lot to the table already - including a clean slate for players who were on the fringes under previous boss Paul Cook.

The 23-year-old has started the last two games, including McKenna's first match in charge - an impressive 1-0 win over high-flying Wycombe Wanderers.

Woolfenden's struggled for playing time this season, but started the last two games - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"I’ve not played that much this year for different reasons but I’m looking to kick on now and get back in the team," he told the club website.

"It’s a fresh start and a chance for a few of us to get out there and go again. When you’re not playing, it’s the worst thing in the world.

"Now, with a new start you can get your head together, see if you are in the plans and go from there."

While Town saw two matches postponed over the festive period due to Covid in opponents' camps, the enforced break has meant that the Blues have had more time on the training pitch with McKenna - and Woolfenden has been impressed.

Kieran McKenna chats football with Juan Mata at Manchester United - Town's new boss has an impressive coaching pedigree - Credit: PA

"All of the sessions have been really good, really sharp and really intense," he said.

"It’s been a lot of football fitness rather than just running. It’s been very game-related, so I’ve found it really good.

"Kieran has been at the biggest club in England and one that is definitely in the top three biggest clubs in the world, so I've just been picking his brains about that.

"Just knowing how the top athletes live and work will be good for me and everyone else at the club."