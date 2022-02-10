'We've got the best following in the league' - Woolfenden
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden has declared the club to have 'the best following in the league' ahead of Saturday's trip to MK Dons.
Tuesday night's 1-0 win at Doncaster was the latest example of the Blues being backed by more than 1,000 fans on the road, with those in attendance at the Keepmoat Stadium making plenty of noise.
Now Town's players can look forward to having around 7,200 travelling fans getting behind them for a crunch third-versus-ninth clash in Buckinghamshire at the weekend.
"Donny away on a Tuesday night and there are that many people there..." said Ipswich-born Woolfenden, a product of the club's academy.
"We've sold out MK away on Saturday as well. We've probably - no, definitely - got the best following in the league."
After starting the opening six games of the season, Woolfenden soon found his chances limited under previous boss Paul Cook, making just one league appearance between September and the middle of December.
Interim boss John McGreal put him back in the team for a 1-1 home draw with Sunderland though and the 23-year-old has gone on to start all eight of Kieran McKenna's opening games in the heart of a back three.
"It's just nice to be enjoying my football and playing for Ipswich again - it's been a while! " he said with a smile.
On McKenna's style of play, Woolfenden added: "The way the gaffer wants us to play there is more freedom. You can express yourself more. I think it suits the players that we've got.
"I think that's probably one of my best attributes. It's not always easy on difficult pitches, but it's enjoyable to do."
Successive 1-0 wins against relegation-fighting teams Gillingham and Doncaster have seen Town close the gap on the League One play-off places to six points.
"These were games, if you're looking at the table, we were expected to win, but they can also be banana skins if you take your eye off the ball," said Woolfenden. "We haven't done that and it sets Saturday up nicely."
IPSWICH TOWN AWAY SUPPORT 2021/22
Burton - 1,400
Cheltenham - 995
Lincoln - 1,710
Accrington - 846
Cambridge United - 2,513
Portsmouth - 1,260
Wycombe - 1,800
Oldham - 496
Sunderland - 2,000
Charlton - 3,159
Wigan - 1,077
Barrow - 202
Gillingham - 2,073
Bolton - 1,054
AFC Wimbledon - 1,200
Sheffield Wednesday - 2,818
Doncaster - 1,026