'Buzzing to be back on the goal trail' - Bonne's delight after scoring again and selfies with fans

Macauley Bonne is delighted to be back on the Ipswich Town goal trail after ending his drought at Gillingham.

Town’s top scorer fired out the blocks at the start of the season, scoring 11 goals in his first 16 games for the club, but had gone 10 matches without netting before slotting home the third in the Blues’ 4-0 win at Gillingham on Saturday.

“I'm buzzing to be back on the goal trail, it’s been a few weeks now,” Bonne said.

“It came across (from Matt Penney) and was bobbling a little, so it’s one of those when you feel it’s either your day or it’s not.

“I had the biggest sigh of relief ever. It felt good. It was a good all-round performance and something we need to build on for the rest of the season.

“It’s a massive weight off my shoulders now, having not scored for so many weeks. It’s been a bit of a burden, but to get a goal, an assist and a 4-0 win is brilliant.

“All of them are good goals. We worked all week on scoring goals like that so for them to come off in the game that clearly is something I’m sure the gaffer will be happy about.”

Bonne also turned provider as he dropped deep to lay off a nice pass for Wes Burns’ second, on an afternoon where he and fellow striker James Norwood helped set the tone for a high-tempo display which Gillingham simply couldn’t live with.

“The gaffer wants us coming out the blocks and getting after them, so we play with intensity for as long as possible,” he said.

“You could see Nors (Norwood) and I came off after 70 and Pigs (Joe Pigott) and Jacko (Kayden Jackson) took over. If we come out chasing like that then no team will be able to live with us in this league.

“He’s got us playing some real good football, I really enjoyed the game,” Bonne continued, discussing boss Kieran McKenna.

“I played a big of inside right, still a striker, but finding pockets I’m not really used to. I thought I had a good game with a goal and an assist.

“We were 3-0 up at half-time and just knew we didn’t want to concede, see the game out and be professional with it and take it. We needed to get the job done.”

“It was about being smart and showing good game management, which we maybe haven’t done enough in the last few months.”

After Bonne was replaced, the former Town academy player took several minutes to return to the bench as he stopped for pictures with the traveling support, who had spent a wet afternoon on Priestfield’s open-air away end.

“It was mental,” Bonne said of the support and conditions.

“I felt so sorry for them. They must have been soaked. They were there for hours.

“We’re buzzing to have that following and they’ve stuck by us all season, They’ve stuck by me when I’ve not been taking chances and I’m going to start repaying them again."