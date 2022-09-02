Bonne sees deadline day move to Charlton collapse

News

Former Ipswich Town striker Macauley Bonne saw a deadline day move to Charlton Athletic collapse late last night.

The 26-year-old front man was all set to rejoin the Addicks, but parent club QPR decided late in the day that they would prefer a permanent sale rather than a loan and an agreement couldn't be reached.

Charlton owner and CEO Thomas Sandgaard said: “It has been a busy few days and we were very confident of bringing in another striker before the deadline. The whole recruitment team - myself, Steve (Gallen), Martin (Sandgaard) and Ben (Garner) - have been working tirelessly to get this last deal completed.

“We thought we were there and the player had passed his medical at our training ground on Thursday evening, but unfortunately there were complications beyond our control late in the day, which went down to the last minute, and we haven’t been able to sign the player.

“With players departing the club on loan, that frees up some space in the squad and we’ll now have a further look at options in the free agent market.

“Despite not getting a striker in, we have a very good squad in place and an excellent manager, as our early-season performances have shown. The whole group are focused on the coming months and doing the best they can for the club.”



