'It could have been more' - match-winner Bonne on Town's Lincoln victory

Published: 10:00 AM September 19, 2021

Scorer Macauley Bonne (left) and provider Hayden Coulson after Town had taken the lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Match-winner Macauley Bonne believes the Blues could have won by more as they secured their first victory of the season.

The striker’s fifth goal of the season ultimately won the day at Sincil Bank, as he headed home an excellent Hayden Coulson cross on the half-hour.

One goal was enough for Town, but Bonne believes the victory could have been even more comfortable, with Paul Cook’s side enjoying good spells of possession against the Imps.

Macauley Bonne gives Town the lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

“When we’re doing that, that’s when we need to penetrate and get more goals,” Bonne said of the moments his side found themselves on top.

“We got a 1-0 win but, personally, I think it could have been more with a few chances today.

“But we take that as the first win of the season and build on that. This should have happened a few weeks ago but it’s here now and we build on it.”

On his goal, which brought Lincoln appeals for a push as Bonne beat TJ Eyoma to the ball inside the box before thundering his header home, the striker said: “I just stay in the box and, every time I see someone with the ball wide, whether it’s JD (Janoi Donacien) or Hayden Coulson or Matt Penney on the other side, I just make sure I’m in the box and can manage my movement off the ball.

“Then when I saw Hayden bombing down he gave me a look and I knew he was going to swing the ball in.

“They (Lincoln fans and players) were screaming for a foul but I just waved it off, got power in it and got over him (TJ Eyoma) and scored.”

While Bonne’s header secured the points, it was the display by Ipswich’s defence which guided the Blues to victory during a second half in which the hosts had some dangerous moments.

“They were phenomenal,” Bonne said of his side’s back line.

“Balls going up, balls going down the sides, they had it all game. Lincoln have some very good attacking players and our defence didn’t give them a chance and I felt we were comfortable.

“There were no sloppy clearances, everything was right. Everything worked today.”



