News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

'It could have been more' - match-winner Bonne on Town's Lincoln victory

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 10:00 AM September 19, 2021   
Scorer Macauley Bonne (left) and provider Hayden Coulson after Town had taken the lead.

Scorer Macauley Bonne (left) and provider Hayden Coulson after Town had taken the lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Match-winner Macauley Bonne believes the Blues could have won by more as they secured their first victory of the season. 

The striker’s fifth goal of the season ultimately won the day at Sincil Bank, as he headed home an excellent Hayden Coulson cross on the half-hour. 

One goal was enough for Town, but Bonne believes the victory could have been even more comfortable, with Paul Cook’s side enjoying good spells of possession against the Imps. 

Macauley Bonne gives Town the lead.

Macauley Bonne gives Town the lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

“When we’re doing that, that’s when we need to penetrate and get more goals,” Bonne said of the moments his side found themselves on top. 

“We got a 1-0 win but, personally, I think it could have been more with a few chances today. 

“But we take that as the first win of the season and build on that. This should have happened a few weeks ago but it’s here now and we build on it.” 

On his goal, which brought Lincoln appeals for a push as Bonne beat TJ Eyoma to the ball inside the box before thundering his header home, the striker said: “I just stay in the box and, every time I see someone with the ball wide, whether it’s JD (Janoi Donacien) or Hayden Coulson or Matt Penney on the other side, I just make sure I’m in the box and can manage my movement off the ball. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Town close out game to secure big win
  2. 2 Cook proud of players after Town hold on for elusive first win
  3. 3 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 Lincoln win
  1. 4 A14 blocked after three vehicle crash
  2. 5 Lincoln City 0-1 Ipswich Town: Bonne does the business as Blues earn first win
  3. 6 Major Lowestoft road partially closed due to police incident
  4. 7 Watch Town CEO Ashton wildly celebrate Lincoln win with Town fans
  5. 8 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich's 1-0 win at Lincoln
  6. 9 The best roast dinners in Suffolk as chosen by our readers
  7. 10 Concerns as 12 Suffolk landfill sites could contain 'hazardous material'

“Then when I saw Hayden bombing down he gave me a look and I knew he was going to swing the ball in. 

“They (Lincoln fans and players) were screaming for a foul but I just waved it off, got power in it and got over him (TJ Eyoma) and scored.” 

While Bonne’s header secured the points, it was the display by Ipswich’s defence which guided the Blues to victory during a second half in which the hosts had some dangerous moments. 

“They were phenomenal,” Bonne said of his side’s back line. 

“Balls going up, balls going down the sides, they had it all game. Lincoln have some very good attacking players and our defence didn’t give them a chance and I felt we were comfortable. 

“There were no sloppy clearances, everything was right. Everything worked today.” 


Lincoln City vs Ipswich Town
Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ed Sheeran has hinted at when the 2022 tour dates for his = tour will be announced. 

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran hints at new tour dates and reveals favourite Suffolk beer

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Southwold's High Street regularly has bunting lofted above the buildings

Suffolk Live

7 of Suffolk's prettiest streets

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Teddy Bishop will be part of the Lincoln side facing Ipswich Town this weekend

Football | Interview

Bishop on his 'brutal' Ipswich exit and why he's loving life at Lincoln

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Stevie Ainsworth, former drug addict who has turned his life around, pictured with his family, wife

Former addict marries 'guardian angel' after years of 'hell'

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon