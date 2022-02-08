Solskjaer and Carrick support McKenna as Town face Doncaster
- Credit: Pagepix
Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is watching on as Ipswich Town take on Doncaster Rovers this evening.
The Norwegian and ex Red Devils midfielder Michael Carrick are sat in the Eco-Power Stadium directors for the Blues’ League One clash, supporting close friend Kieran McKenna.
McKenna and Carrick both assisted Solskjaer during his time in charge at Old Trafford, before the latter took the job on an interim basis following the former striker’s departure before Christmas.
Both Solskjaer and Carrick were at the Ipswich team hotel earler today, before heading to the stadium to support their former colleague.
McKenna rose through the ranks at Old Trafford after former boss Jose Mourinho brought him into the senior set-up. He then worked under Solskjaer and was asked to stay on by new United interim boss Ralf Rangnick before ultimately deciding to take the top job at Ipswich.
Asked recently if he would have taken the Ipswich job had Solskjaer not already left Old Trafford, McKenna said: “That’s a good question - I’ve been asked that privately a couple of times,” McKenna said, when asked if he would have taken the Ipswich job had Solskjaer not been sacked.
“This is an opportunity that I wanted at the age I wanted. I feel I’m ready for it.
“Ralf Rangnick is not too long through the door and I’ve built a really good relationship with him over a couple of weeks. He was fantastic and wanted me to work for him going forward.
“You can’t really say (if I’d have stayed with Ole) because it’s a situation that never happened. But I know this was an opportunity I wanted to take.
“I’m just very happy to have taken that and to be here.”