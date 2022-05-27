'He's an amazing guy... a legend' - United keeper de Gea's praise for new Town coach Grant

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea (left) has hailed new Ipswich Town coach Lee Grant's influence at Old Trafford - Credit: PA

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has paid tribute to outgoing team-mate Lee Grant ahead of his coaching move to Ipswich Town.

The 39-year-old has hung up his gloves after four seasons at Old Trafford, which came at the end of a 500-game career as a starting goalkeeper with the likes of Derby, Stoke, Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley.

Though Grant only played twice for the Red Devils, has impact at the Premier League club has been significant, with players and staff regularly praising the role he has played behind the scenes.

Grant and de Gea, pictured working together at United's training ground - Credit: PA

None have sung his praises more than Spanish keeper de Gea, though.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to be with him over four years,” De Gea said, talking on MUTV after Grant had announced his retirement on Thursday.

“I’ve played with many, many keepers but he’s one of the ones who I have seen working harder and being professional. He’s one of the best. He’s a legend.

“He’s an amazing keeper and an amazing guy. He’s always been trying to help me and give me advice because he’s played so many games.

“The way he works speaks for him. He’s unbelievable with how he works, always. He’s an example for the whole club.

“We all love him. The way he treats people is always with a smile and so important. He’s one of the biggest characters in the team for sure.

“I’m going to miss him.”

Grant moves to Ipswich to work with the Town outfield players as a first-team coach under Kieran McKenna, having thoroughly enjoyed his time at Old Trafford.

“I’ve loved working alongside him,” Grant said of de Gea.

“To hear those comments from someone who is, in my opinion, one of the greatest goalkeepers in Premier League history, is truly emotional and really flattering.

“I knew he was a top keeper before I came here and I wasn’t surprised with how good his levels are. One of the hardest things to do is being consistent and staying ready mentally for big games. It’s been staggering to see him do that.”

Grant has been working towards his coaching career for several years, earning his UEFA A Licence and setting his sights on a Pro Licence.

He has stated his desire to go into management in the future but will begin his coaching journey at Ipswich under former United assistant McKenna.

Manchester United goalkeeper Lee Grant - Credit: PA



