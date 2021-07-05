News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

End of an era at Ipswich Town as Marcus Evans logos are removed from Portman Road stands

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 2:33 PM July 5, 2021    Updated: 2:34 PM July 5, 2021
The Marcus Evans signs have been removed from the East of England Co-op stand

The Marcus Evans signs have been removed from the East of England Co-op stand - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The winds of change continue to blow at Ipswich Town, with the Marcus Evans logo removed from the Portman Road stands. 

Work is ongoing at the home of the Blues today to remove logos from the outside of the stadium, with the Marcus Evans Group logo fixed to the back of three of the four stands during the former owner’s time at the helm, as well as on the club shop and other stadium buildings. 

The logo has been a mainstay at Portman Road since the former owner bought the club at the end of 2007, with the emblem used as the Blues’ main shirt sponsor from 2008 to 2018. 

The Marcus Evans signs have been removed from POrtman Road stadium

The Marcus Evans signs have been removed from Portman Road stadium - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Marcus Evans signs have been removed from the East of England Co-op stand

The Marcus Evans signs have been removed from the East of England Co-op stand - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

But it’s all change at Portman Road this summer, following the club’s US takeover. 

The Gamechanger 20 purchase – fronted by the Three Lions of Brett Johnson, Berke Bakay and Mark Detmer and funded by the Arizona state pension fund – has brought new energy to the Blues, who are currently in the thick of a significant summer recruitment drive. 

New CEO Mark Ashton and chairman Mike O’Leary, as well as the Three Lions, have spoken of the need to ‘give Portman Road some love’ and the Evans logos throughout the ground are likely to be removed prior to the start of the new season as part of that. 

The new ownership have also suggested they are looking into the possibility of installing a big screen in the Portman Road fanzone, as well as inside the ground, in the future, while a safe-standing zone is also being explored.  

Evans retains a five per cent stake on Gamechanger 20, which in turns owns around 90% of Ipswich Town Football Club. However the former owner has no longer has input into the running of the club. 

The Marcus Evans signs have been removed from the back of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand

The Marcus Evans signs have been removed from the back of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND


Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Moat Cottage at The Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk.

Why are celebrities so fond of this rural Suffolk holiday retreat?

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are likely to bid again for Rotherham's Matt Crooks

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town likely to up their offer for Rotherham attacker Crooks

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The A12 at Wangford has been closed in both firections due to a serious gas leak. Picture: Sarah Luc

Man fighting for his life after crash remains in 'critical condition'

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
School holidays in Norfolk and Suffolk vary next year 

Suffolk County Council

School term dates cause problems for Suffolk-Norfolk border families

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus