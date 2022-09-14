'I definitely still have ambitions' - Harness on international aspirations

News

Ipswich Town's Marcus Harness says he still hopes to play for the Republic of Ireland - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town star Marcus Harness says he still has international ambitions, and hopes that his form at club level will see the Republic of Ireland take notice.

Harness, who's bagged five goals in his first ten games for Town, declared himself as an Irish international back in 2019, but has yet to make his full debut.

He was called up to the squad in November 2020 for a game with Bulgaria - something he called a dream come true and 'easily the proudest moment of my life' - but didn't make the matchday side.

But now, with team-mates Greg Leigh (Jamaica) and Wes Burns (Wales) getting call-ups this week, Harness said he still hopes to play international football.

"I haven't heard anything from them for a while," he said on Monday. "'ll just keep trying to perform well and that will take care of itself one day, I haven't really thought about it too much.

"I definitely still have ambitions there, but if I do well at club level that stuff all takes care of itself.

"So I'm just thinking about the next game and trying to keep scoring and improving."

The Republic play at Scotland in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday, September 24, before hosting Armenia on Tuesday, September 27.

They are yet to announce the squad for those games.

If Town get one more international call-up, they would have the option to postpone their scheduled televised League One fixture at Plymouth on Sunday, Sept 25 (12pm, Sky Sports).