'I'm learning so much' - Harness on working with McKenna

Ipswich Town star Marcus Harness says he can't wait to face former side Portsmouth this weekend - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town star Marcus Harness says he's learning what good football requires at the Blues - and can't wait to put it into practice against former side Portsmouth at Portman Road this Saturday.

Harness, one of Town's nine summer signings, will come face-to-face with the side he left this weekend, third-placed Pompey now the only undefeated team in the league after the Blues were beaten by new table-toppers Plymouth on Sunday.

And the 26-year-old, who's already plundered five goals in 13 games, says he's learning a lot from Town boss Kieran McKenna - a common theme among his players.

Marcus Harness celebrates scoring at Forest Green Rovers. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"It's been amazing," he said of working with the Blues' boss.

"I'm learning so much about the game and different players, different people, learning different ways - I feel like I know how good football feels and should feel when it's going well, but the theory and different factors of why good things happen in a game maybe I didn't know until now.

"I'm learning a lot of the theory and different ways to look at it.

"It's exciting to be part of it, and I'm at a good point in my career now, at 26. I feel like it's a great place to be and a great person to work with to push on and help me keep improving."

Of his reunion with Portsmouth, for whom he registered 12 goals and six assists last season, he said: "They've brought in a lot of players and they're doing really well.

"I haven't watched any of their games but I keep an eye on the results for all the teams in our league, obviously.

"It will be exciting to play them at Portman Road."

And Town's famous stadium will be packed for the clash - more than 27,000 tickets have been sold already for the game, the first of three #PackOutPR fixtures.

Harness in action for Pompey last season - Credit: PA

Asked about the support at Portman Road, Harness enthused: "It's amazing. The support's been amazing every game - there's a really good feeling around the club at the minute and we just want to give the fans more of that good energy to keep that going and hopefully have a good season."