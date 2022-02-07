'The club is in good hands financially' - Town's finance director to leave

Ipswich Town finance director Mark Andrews, right, will be leaving the club at the end of the season. Here CEO Mark Ashton presents him with an EFL long-service award last November - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town have announced that finance director Mark Andrews will be leaving the club at the end of the season, after 26 years at Portman Road.

Stalwart Andrews, who's worked for the club since June 1995, has been in his current role for eight years.

He was first appointed as club accountant under chairman John Kerr, before taking on the role of financial controller.

During the Marcus Evans Group era Andrews also took over the role of company secretary, before being appointed to his current role in 2013.

Andrews, who will continue to help the club as a consultant, said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Ipswich Town FC having worked with some great people over the years and will take away some fantastic memories.

"I am looking forward to spending some time travelling before embarking on a new venture. The club is in good hands financially and with Kieran McKenna in charge I am sure the team will be pushing for promotion at the earliest opportunity.”

Chairman Mike O’Leary said: “Mark played a key role in the complex process which led up to Gamechanger 20 Ltd acquiring a controlling interest in Ipswich Town from the Marcus Evans Group last year.

"Mark thoroughly deserves the chance to enjoy some leisure and relaxation after 26 years of loyal service. We all wish him the very best for the future.”

And CEO Mark Ashton, who presented Andrews with an EFL long-service award in November, added: "It certainly gave me great pleasure to award Mark with his EFL long-service award. That is a remarkable achievement.

"We have been very lucky to inherit such a loyal servant who has been a key figure in the transition period over the past year.”



