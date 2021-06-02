'There's a club up the road...why can't we do more than they've done?' - Ashton says there's 'no limit' for Town

Video

Published: 1:00 PM June 2, 2021

New Ipswich Town chief executive Mark Ashton doesn’t want to put a limit on what Ipswich Town can achieve as the club enters a new era - and says he sees no reason why they can’t better old rivals Norwich City.



Ashton met Town staff and local media yesterday, his first official day in the job, and spoke often about wanting to build something special at Portman Road.



Asked about his priorities, Ashton said: “We’ve got to get some players in, but we’ve got to get the right players in.



“I talked today to the staff about togetherness. I can’t do this on my own, the players can’t do it on their own, Paul can’t do it alone, investors can’t do it on their own.

Mark Ashton speaks to TV during his first official press conference at Portman Road - Credit: Ross Halls

“We need to make sure that we are fully engaged with the fanbase and the community, fully engaged with the staff, and bring people together.



“This stadium holds over 30,000 people, we’re coming out of a pandemic, it’s been a difficult time for everyone in the country.

"I think we have a moment in time where, if everyone can come together, we can build something very special here.”



Pushed on what Town could realistically achieve Ashton was bullish, suggesting that rivals Norwich City - just promoted to the Premier League again - could be matched, and bettered.



“Don’t put a lid on it,” he said. “Why should we put a lid on it? Why can we not do what Sheffield United have done? Why can we not do what Bournemouth have done?



“There’s a club that’s up the road they keep telling me, why can’t we do more than they’ve done?

Daniel Farke has led old rivals Norwich City back to the Premier League - and Ashton sees no reason why Town can't match or better the Canaries - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"There’s no reason why. If we can get the right people together, working in the right direction, there is no limit on what this club can do. The fanbase is big enough to be competitive in any division.



“It’s going to take a lot of work and a lot of effort, and I am absolutely so proud to be sat at the front of that group of people that we’re going to put together.”



When talking about making improvements to Portman Road, he added: “You put a plan in place and then you work through the plan.



"I don’t think you should pin on the Premier League - the Premier League is a dream, a dream that I think we can make a reality here, but you’ve still got to make sure that your house is tidy, and it’s functional, and it’s professional.



“This football club deserves that, the fans deserve that, and we’ll be doing that on the way through for sure.”

