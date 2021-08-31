News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ashton's message to Ipswich Town fans at end of summer transfer business

Andy Warren

Published: 9:49 PM August 31, 2021    Updated: 10:20 PM August 31, 2021
Mark Ashton is the newly-appointed chief executive at Ipswich Town

Mark Ashton has written a message to the Ipswich Town fans

Ipswich Town CEO Mark Ashton has sent a message to the club's fans after completing the Blues' summer transfer business.

Ashton, along with manager Paul Cook, has overseen a complete rebuild at Portman Road, making 19 signings and completing deals for Bersant Celina and Samy Morsy on deadline day.

The CEO has confirmed there will be no further arrivals before the 11pm deadline and, while still possible, insisted any exits are 'highly unlikely'.

Ashton thanked the staff behind the scenes as well as the club's owners and investors, before switching attention to what lies ahead as Town bid to challenge for promotion from League One.

Ashton's message to fans

Dear supporters,

I wanted to directly speak with you ahead of the summer transfer window closing later tonight.

We’ve signed 19 players this summer - two of those being finalised today - but that is all in terms of incomings.

While I cannot rule them out, any outgoings in the final hours of the transfer window are highly unlikely.

I wanted to take this opportunity to thank a wide range of people behind the club who have been absolutely fantastic in a very busy summer.

I also need to say a big thank you to the board, the investors and the owners in enabling us to bring the players in that we have and build what we feel is a great squad.

There’s a lot of hard work ahead of us - both on and off the pitch - and as I’ve said before, we can only achieve success together. Now, let’s get down to work and get on with the season.

Thank you, as ever, for your fantastic support.

Mark Ashton


Ipswich Town's 2021 summer transfer window

IN (18): Wes Burns (Fleetwood, undisc), Lee Evans (Wigan, free), Rekeem Harper (West Brom, undisc), Macauley Bonne (QPR, loan), Vaclav Hladky (Salford, undisc), Matt Penney (Sheff Weds, free), Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon, free), Scott Fraser (MK Dons, undisc), George Edmundson (Rangers, undisc), Conor Chaplin (Barnsley, undisc), Louie Barry (Aston Villa, loan), Sone Aluko (Reading, free), Kyle Edwards (West Brom, free), Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough, loan), Cameron Burgess (Accrington Stanley, undisc), Tom Carroll (QPR, free), Christian Walton (Brighton, loan), Bersant Celina (Dijon, loan), Sam Morsy (Middlesbrough, undisc)

OUT (23): Andre Dozzell (QPR, £1m), Flynn Downes (Swansea City, £1.5m), Luke Chambers (Colchester, free), Gwion Edwards (Wigan, free), Cole Skuse (Colchester, free), James Wilson (Plymouth, free), David Cornell (contract terminated, joined Peterborough), Freddie Sears (Colchester, free), Alan Judge (Colchester, free), Oli Hawkins (Mansfield, undisc), Jack Lankester (Cambridge Utd, undisc), Aaron Drinan (Leyton Orient, undisc), Stephen Ward (Walsall, free), Teddy Bishop (Lincoln, undisc), Harry Wright (Fleetwood, free), Adam Przybek (Wycombe, free), Tyreece Simpson (Swindon, loan), Corrie Ndaba (Salford City, loan), Emyr Huws, Tristan Nydam (both released), Liam Gibbs (Norwich City, undisc), Brett McGavin (King's Lynn, loan), Armando Dobra (Colchester United, loan)

