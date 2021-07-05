Town CEO Ashton steps down from EFL board role

Published: 2:09 PM July 5, 2021 Updated: 2:34 PM July 5, 2021

Mark Ashton has stepped down from his role on the EFL board - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town CEO Mark Ashton has stepped down from his role on the EFL board.

Ashton, who moved to Ipswich this summer from Bristol City, had been on the league’s board since 2018 but now steps down as a result of his switch to Town.

The EFL board is made up of six members – three from the Championship, two from League One and one from League Two – with Ashton’s move to a League One club meaning a new second-tier representative will be needed in his place.

Indeed, the EFL will need three new Championship board members, after Nigel Howe of Reading and Stephen Pearce of Derby also stepped down.

EFL chair Rick Parry said: “I’d like to thank Nigel, Mark and Stephen for the contribution they have all made during their tenure on the board, particularly the vital role, along with their fellow club directors, they have played in being the first line of communication between the league and its clubs.

“It has, of course, coincided with a great period of uncertainty and, faced with some of the biggest issues facing football in modern times, they have approached the challenge with commitment, enthusiasm and dedication whilst representing the interests of the membership in the Championship.”

League One is represented by Jex Moxey of Burton Albion and Steve Curwood of Fleetwood Town, while Cambridge’s John Nixon is the League Two member.

The club representatives are joined by a senior independent non-executive director (Debbie Jevans CBE), an independent non-executive director (Simon Bazalgette), independent chair (Rick Parry) and chief executive (Trevor Birch).