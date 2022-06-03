What Ashton must do as Town CEO in year two

Analysis

Ipswich Town CEO Mark Ashton has started year two in charge of the Blues - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Mark Ashton has started his second year as Ipswich Town CEO. Mark Heath takes a look at his key tasks over the next 12 months...

JUST WIN BABY

Top of the list, and the most important thing of all, the Ipswich Town team that Ashton has built simply has to win, and win often, next season.

For all the good things that Ashton has done in his first 12 months, results on the pitch were massively disappointing - and an 11th place finish in League One is just unacceptable for a club the size of Town, boasting resources and a following which dwarf most of the third tier.

Going into year four of League One purgatory, the Blues have to get promoted.

Champions, second, up through the play-offs, it doesn't matter. But they have to get out of League One.

That, ultimately, will be the measure which defines Ashton and his manager Kieran McKenna in the next 12 months.

Mark Ashton presided over a summer like no other at Portman Road last year. This year must be more focused - Credit: Ipswich Town

SENSIBLE SUMMER

Last summer was fun, exciting and staggering. Truly, a summer like no other.

A bewildering number of signings and rapid player turnover saw 19 new Town captures walk through the Portman Road doors.

Some were a resounding success. Others definitely were not.

But 19 was too many, a fact that Ashton himself has since recognised. Clearly, after Paul Cook exploded the squad, there had to be a lot of recruitment in what was a unique few weeks - and Ashton rose to the challenge in style, somehow persuading quite a few players who shouldn't really be plying their trade in League One that this was the place to be.

This summer's business has to be more focused and concise. Strikers, a left-sided specialist and a couple of midfielders will do the job.

In typical Ashton fashion, he's already started of course - signing proven League One goal scorer Freddie Ladapo on Monday. He followed that with experienced defensive midfielder Dominic Ball on Wednesday.

Joe Pigott pictured after Ipswich Town's 2-0 home loss to Rotherham. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

ONE AND DONE?

Following on from the above, there are calls to be made on several of the players who only arrived in Suffolk last summer.

Scott Fraser has already gone, with the likes of Joe Pigott, Vaclav Hladky and Rekeem Harper candidates to join him in pastures new.

Pigott only scored three goals, Hladky quickly lost his starting spot and Harper ended the season playing on loan at a relegated club.

All will still have value, you'd think, and Ashton and McKenna have to decide whether to cut their losses and move the players on, or keep the faith and see if they can turn their Town tales around.

On top of that, there are perhaps calls to be made on other longer tenured fringe players - Armando Dobra and Idris El Mizouni for example - plus the ongoing Tyreece Simpson saga to resolve.

A kiss for Ipswich Towns Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton from one fan after Towns victory at Lincoln. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

KEEP TALKING

One of the things that Ashton has done best since arriving, in partnership with the club's American owners, is communicate with fans.

He's a very impressive speaker and, after years of almost total silence from the top of the club, it's been very refreshing to see someone so willing to engage with and explain things to the fanbase.

It's so important he keeps doing that in year two - fan forums, podcasts, pressing the flesh on matchdays and more.

You can't help but be enthused by his passion and drive - and the more fans can see and connect with that, the better.

A general view of the stadium with a Ukrainian corner flag before the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road, Ipswich. Picture date: Tuesday April 19, 2022. - Credit: PA

PROJECT PORTMAN ROAD

On day one, Ashton immediately recognised the need to restore pride in Town's somewhat faded old ground.

What started with a general clean-up and painting job last summer carried on with new pictures and murals through the season and now the real work has begun, with a big screen and new state of the art dug-out area being created as I type.

That, plus the addition of new digital advertising boards, will give Portman Road a Premier League feel next season - and greatly upgrade the look of Town's home.

And that is set to continue next summer too, with a long-awaited new desso pitch being the plan.

All the improvements to the working, playing and spectating environment will add up and enhance the mood even further. It's a far cry from the days of Simon Clegg and painting the turnstyles.

Ipswich Town CEO Mark Ashton (centre right) is in Phoenix with Ipswich Town's owners, including Mark Steed (centre left) from the Arizona pension fund which funds Town, Ed Schwartz from ORG Portfolio Management (second right) and co-owner Mark Detmer (second left) - Credit: ITFC

BE RELENTLESS

If I had a pound for every time Ashton has uttered the phrase 'be relentless' over the past 12 months, I'd be well on my way to joining Brett, Mark, Berke and co in Gamechanger.

With Ashton you feel it's more than just a slogan, rather a way of life. Quite how he keeps the energy and drive up, I have no idea.

But, as mentioned earlier, that's intoxicating - it has to enthuse everyone around him, and it's certainly a big part of changing the whole 'losing club' mentality around Portman Road.

So be relentlesser in year two, Mark. But please also have a lie down and a rest every now and then.

Ipswich Towns Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton celebrates with fans. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

MORE FIST PUMPS PLEASE

A personal one this, and it won't be to everyone's taste.

But for me, in every walk of life, you want passion. Otherwise, what's the point?

Ashton famously demonstrated that passion with his impromptu charge down the pitch and lengthy hand-shaking/high-fiving session with Town fans after a first win of the season at Lincoln last term.

I want more of Ashton engaging full Ultimate Warrior/Hulk Hogan mode in year two. One, because it's entertaining and helps further that bond between fans and the club hierarchy.

And two, because it means that Town are doing well and getting fist-pump/angry celebration-worthy results.