Owner Detmer sends message to Ipswich Town fans after tough start to season

Co-owner Mark Detmer has urged the Ipswich Town fans to remain positive as the Blues bid to truly spark their season into life.

Town have struggled to get going at the start of a season which begun with title aspirations, though they have claimed four points from their last two games and will be hopeful of more when basement boys Doncaster visit this evening.

And while nobody is happy seeing Paul Cook’s side sitting 21st in the table eight games in, already 12 points behind top two Wigan and Sunderland, Detmer believes there is still plenty to be positive about.

Asked for his message to supporters, during an interview with the club website, Detmer said: “I think it’s ‘stay positive’.

“I think there is so much to be said for getting 21 or 22 thousand people out to a match and knowing people are working hard. You may not see it every day but they’re working hard for that result every week.

“With the tireless work, effort, energy and positivity, if we keep on pouring that into the club then results will follow.

“We really appreciate the support we have seen in the community and everyone who is onboard with us. The train us left the station, under our ownership group, and we want to get everyone onboard.

“We will work tirelessly to get those results on Tuesday and Saturdays.”

Detmer, part of the Three Lions group which spearheaded the American takeover at Portman Road in April, will again be watching on iFollow this evening when his side face Doncaster under the lights.

“It’s been fine, luckily the service has been really good,” Detmer said, when discussing watching Ipswich games online.

“We exchange messages during the match and my family all get up early to watch the matches.”

The Gamechanger ownership group, also including Brett Johnson, Berke Bakay, Mark Steed and Ed Schwartz, hope to visit Ipswich for the first time in December.