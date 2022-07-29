Mark Heath: If Ipswich Town truly believe, they will achieve this season

Expert opinion

Belief is the key for Ipswich Town this season, according to Mark Heath - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Pressure is a privilege.

It's one of a number of relatively new sporting clichés, trotted out by athletes before big games or events, a reminder to themselves that they've earned the spotlight and all that the glare brings. You're good enough, embrace it.

Ultimately though, pressure is just that - pressure. Yes, it creates diamonds and washes patios, but it also crushes items, players and teams beneath its overwhelming, suffocating mass.

Then there's another truth in sport, as in life, which suggests that the more aware you are of the importance of what you're doing, the harder it is to do.

Ask you to make a putt from two feet with no-one watching and nothing on it, and you stroke it into the hole. Ask you to make that same putt to win the Ryder Cup, with millions around the world watching, and your hands start to sweat, your arms start to shake and the hole suddenly looks like it's about 20 feet away.

Ipswich Town, in recent seasons, have crumbled under pressure. In important games, they've largely found it harder to play, and much harder to win. Expectation has crushed them.

But finally, there is hope. Because there is an antidote to the venomous fangs of pressure, a spoonful of sugar to make the heart rate go down.

Kieran McKenna has brought new belief to Portman Road - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

It's called belief. If you truly believe that you can achieve something, that you've done the work required and are up to the challenge in front of you, pressure fades away. All that remains is the simple task of doing it.

It's why the best in the world are the best, and prove it time and time again. They are wired differently to us. You think Tiger Woods - even now - when faced with the above putt, considers that he won't make it? Or Serena Williams, serving to save a match point, believes that she won't produce an ace and come back to win?

Nope. They believe in themselves completely, an arrogance borne of knowing what they can do, and what they have done.

On the eve of Ipswich Town's fourth League One season - yes, fourth - there has to be belief that this is the season. Not the usual, hope against hope, 'it could be us' new season positivity, but genuine, firmly-held, backed up by facts, belief.

Everything about the club has changed. On every level, Ipswich Town Football Club is in a better place than it was even at the start of last season.

We have a progressive, thoughtful, new-school boss. A structure behind the scenes built for success, by a man in Mark Ashton who knows what it takes. And we have owners who clearly care deeply for the club and the area, and are willing to invest in it to realise all of our dreams.

CEO Mark Ashton has totally overhauled the structure at Portman Road - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

That leaves us, then, with the players. A squad packed with talent, size and athleticism, bursting at the seams with proven performers. On paper, it's a top six squad - at the very least - every day of the week.

But do the players, the ones who cross that white line every Saturday, truly believe? Or are the same old nagging, crushing doubts, still there? Only they know. We'll all find out soon.

I'll leave you with one final sporting truth ahead of the big kick-off, and that is this. Sport matters because it doesn't matter.

We know that ultimately, if Town fail again this season, it doesn't actually matter - there are far more important things in life, as the recent Covid pandemic reminded us.

Portman Road feels like it's ready for success this season - Credit: ITFC Twitter

And that's exactly why we invest so much into it. We can pour our hearts and souls into Ipswich Town football, every kick, every minute of every game, because it's a wonderful, safe distraction from the mundane, sometimes scary, often grim realities of normal life.

But to do that, to invest so heavily, we have to believe it matters.

So we believe in you, Ipswich Town, Kieran McKenna, Sam Morsy and co.

All that really matters now is that you believe in each other, and yourselves.

Go well.