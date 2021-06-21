Former Town loanee joins McCarthy's Cardiff side

Published: 1:21 PM June 21, 2021 Updated: 1:29 PM June 21, 2021

Former Ipswich Town loanee Mark McGuinness has joined Mick McCarthy's Cardiff City on a three-year deal.

The Blues had the young defender on loan from Arsenal last season, during which time he made 25 appearances and scored once.

He's signed a deal with Cardiff until the summer of 2024, giving him his first shot at the Championship following a season in the third tier.

The 20-year-old's time at Portman Road was a mixed one, with the central defender showing plenty of ability and an excellent attitude, but sometimes lacking in consistency and showing raw edges.

Mark McGuinness, pictured during his time on loan at Ipswich - Credit: Archant

"As soon as a club like Cardiff City were interested I was excited and I couldn't miss this opportunity," McGuinness said.

"It's nice to get everything sorted early on and hopefully I can meet the boys and get going.

"My job is to stop the ball going into the back of the net. I love heading and I love defending.

"It's a great opportunity for me to learn and improve in the next few years at the club."

It's understood Ipswich's long-time director of football/chief scout Dave Bowman has been reunited with McCarthy at Cardiff.

Bowman is understood to have played a significant role in bringing McGuinness to Ipswich last season and is likely to have been central to the deal which has now taken him to Cardiff.