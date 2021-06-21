Former Town loanee joins McCarthy's Cardiff side
Former Ipswich Town loanee Mark McGuinness has joined Mick McCarthy's Cardiff City on a three-year deal.
The Blues had the young defender on loan from Arsenal last season, during which time he made 25 appearances and scored once.
He's signed a deal with Cardiff until the summer of 2024, giving him his first shot at the Championship following a season in the third tier.
The 20-year-old's time at Portman Road was a mixed one, with the central defender showing plenty of ability and an excellent attitude, but sometimes lacking in consistency and showing raw edges.
"As soon as a club like Cardiff City were interested I was excited and I couldn't miss this opportunity," McGuinness said.
"It's nice to get everything sorted early on and hopefully I can meet the boys and get going.
"My job is to stop the ball going into the back of the net. I love heading and I love defending.
"It's a great opportunity for me to learn and improve in the next few years at the club."
It's understood Ipswich's long-time director of football/chief scout Dave Bowman has been reunited with McCarthy at Cardiff.
Bowman is understood to have played a significant role in bringing McGuinness to Ipswich last season and is likely to have been central to the deal which has now taken him to Cardiff.