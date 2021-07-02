Former Town striker Waghorn makes Championship move

Published: 5:48 PM July 2, 2021

Former Ipswich Town forward Martyn Waghorn has joined Coventry City.

The 31-year-old moves on a free transfer after leaving Derby County at the end of his contract, having joined from the Blues in the summer of 2018 in a deal worth around £5million.

Waghorn's move to the Ricoh Arena comes just a few weeks after his two goals on the final day of the Championship season relegated Sheffield Wednesday and kept the Rams in the second-tier.

He's signed a two-year deal with the Sky Blues.

Manager Mark Robins said: “We’re delighted to welcome Martyn to Coventry City.

“Martyn brings with him undoubted quality and pedigree, as well as much experience in the Championship.

“His versatility too will add to the attacking options that we have at the Club and he’ll no doubt be an important influence in the dressing room too.

“We’re very pleased that Martyn has agreed to join the Sky Blues and look forward to working with him.”

Waghorn was linked with a return to Town earlier this summer but it's understood Town didn't explore a move for the ex-Ipswich striker.