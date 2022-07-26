How Ipswich Town players performed in the 3-1 victory over Southend

Match Coverage

Ipswich Town ran out 3-1 victors over Southend United in the Blues final pre-season game. Mike Bacon runs the rule over the Blues players' performances.

Cameron Humphreys in action against Southend. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Václav Hladký

Had little to do in the first half, but kept the distribution good throughout. Made a good save low down in the second half and got his hand to the Southend goal but couldn't keep it out.

Kane Vincent-Young

Looked lively from the off operating down the right-hand side. He and Kyle Edwards linked up well. Got forward and tried to get a shot or two away as well. Has enjoyed a good pre-season.

HOW THE NIGHT UNFOLDED....

Cameron Burgess

Kept the Southend attack quiet with some strong defending at times against a visiting side who were prepared to mix it up. Had to clear the ball a few times as Southend pumped in some crosses in the second half.

Corrie Ndaba

Again, like Burgess, was solid in the challenge and read situations well. Showed good strength throughout.

Tyreece John-Jules gives Town a 1-0 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Kyle Edwards

Grabbed his opportunity well. Was lively all game and didn't waste many of the crossing chances afforded him. A big positive on the night.

Rekeem Harper

Broke play up and made some telling runs, beating players. Will be pleased to be getting minutes to show what he can do, but won't have stamped his authority on the game as much as he would have liked.

Cameron Humphreys

The Town youngster quietly got on with his game and grew into the first half especially, with some lovely touches and turns. Sees a pass and makes space for himself and rarely misplaced a pass.

Greg Leigh heads in the pre-season friendly against Southend. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Greg Leigh

Made ground up and down the left and a good clearing header in the first half. Took his goal expertly as he made a terrific run from midfield to net Town's second.

Sone Aluko

Was prominent throughout and set up balls wide and through the middle. Took plenty of decent corners and it was his free-kick that led to Tyreece John-Jules' opener.

Tyreece John-Jules

The Arsenal loanee had an excellent first half especially. Was busy throughout and took his goal expertly. Showed some really good touches.

Kayden Jackson

Like John-Jules kept the Southend defenders on their toes with his pace and runs behind the defence. Was substituted at half-time