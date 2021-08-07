Live
Matchday Live: New signings set for debuts in front of 20,000-strong crowd at Portman Road
- Credit: Pagepix
Ipswich Town begin their League One season with a home clash against Morecambe this afternoon (3pm).
“It’s just amazing,” manager Paul Cook said, when discussing the 20,000-strong crowd expected at Portman Road.
“It’s such a privilege and an honour to be manager of a great club, isn’t it? You carry all the hopes and expectations of all those people, especially the younger ones, the young kids that come to the ground.
“And it’s great as a manager when you arrive at the stadium to see the atmosphere building and then my big thing is making sure the team goes and performs.
“It’ll be the message all day at the training ground this morning – go and enjoy the game, go and believe how good you are.
“Hopefully tomorrow, if we can win the game, that will be great. If we draw, that’s life, and if we get beat, that’s life.
You can follow the game live with us right here.
