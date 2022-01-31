No more signings likely... with Matete set for Sunderland

Ipswich Town are unlikely to sign any more players before tonight's 11pm transfer window shuts, we understand.

Fleetwood midfielder Jay Matete is someone who has very much been on the Blues' radar, but the EADT and Ipswich Star believes that interest cooled and the 20-year-old is now in talks with League One rivals Sunderland.

It's also understood that Town made an enquiry about Manchester City winger Morgan Rogers, after he was recalled from a loan spell at AFC Bournemouth, but that the 19-year-old is now set to join Championship club Huddersfield on loan.

The Blues have signed goalkeeper Christian Walton (Brighton), midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson (Bristol City, loan) and Dominic Thompson (Brentford, loan) this month, while also reaching an agreement with QPR for Macauley Bonne to see out his season-long loan spell at Portman Road. Tyreece Simpson has also returned from an 11-goal loan spell at Swindon, while young goalkeeper Nick Hayes has joined from Hemel Hempstead.

Ipswich Town enquired about Morgan Rogers after Manchester City recalled him from a loan spell at Bournemouth. - Credit: PA

Scott Fraser's deadline day move to Charlton was the headline exit, with Tomas Holy (Port Vale, loan), Toto Nsiala (Fleetwood), Hayden Coulson (MIddlesbrough loan terminated), Myles Kenlock (Colchester, loan), Jon Nolan (contract terminated), Louie Barry (Aston Villa loan terminated) and Bailey Clements (Stevenage, loan) also departing.

It's understood that the Blues are still looking to get Rekeem Harper out on loan before the window shuts, but that Idris El Mizouni will now stay due to Sam Morsy's current suspension.





TOWN SQUAD AS IT STANDS

GK: Walton, Hladky.

CB: Edmundson, Woolfenden, Donacien, Burgess.

RWB: Burns, Vincent-Young.

LWB: Thompson, Penney.

CM: Morsy, Evans, Carroll, Bakinson, El Mizouni, Harper.

WG/AMC: Aluko, Celina, Chaplin, Edwards.

ST: Bonne, Norwood, Pigott, Jackson, Simpson.