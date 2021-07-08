Rotherham reject Championship bid for prime Town target Crooks

Published: 3:32 PM July 8, 2021 Updated: 3:37 PM July 8, 2021

Rotherham United have rejected an offer from a Championship club for prime Ipswich Town transfer target Matt Crooks.

The Blues’ have already had multiple bids rejected for the attacker, Town’s top target to fill their No.10 position, understood to be up to the value of around £600,000.

The Millers have knocked that back, though, insisting more will be needed to buy a player who has impressed in the Championship and is understood to be valued well into the seven-figure range by the New York Stadium club.

Derby, Peterborough, Middlesbrough and Cardiff are all said to be interested in a move for the 27-year-old, with Rotherham United boss Paul Warne revealing his side have rejected an offer from a side in the second-tier.

Ipswich Town are locked in negotiations with Rotherham over midfielder Matt Crooks. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

“There has been a bid from a Championship side but it hasn’t reached the chairman’s valuation,” manager Warne told the Rotherham Advertiser.

“There is loads of interest in him,” Warne continued. “I presume that will just continue and we’ll just have to look at each offer on its own merits and come to a decision that’s right for the football club first.

“You’re not going to sell one of your best assets to a League One rival unless it’s for a significant amount of money.

“I don’t regard, say, £600,000 for Crooks as a significant amount of money.

“If he is to leave us, I’d like to think he’s taking a massive step up. Playing in the same league, I don’t regard that as a massive step up.”

The Blues are unlikely to be deterred in their efforts to sign Crooks and are likely to return with further bids as they look to land their man.

Town have so far made six summer signings, bringing in Wes Burns, Lee Evans, Rekeem Harper, Macauley Bonne, Vaclav Hladky and Matt Penney.

Plenty more signings are expected to follow at a time of significant change at Portman Road, with manager Paul Cook heading into his first full season in charge with a rebuilt squad, following two successive failures in the club’s bid to win promotion from League One.