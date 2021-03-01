Gill and Klug to lead Town at Accrington with Evans 'speaking to people' about manager job

Published: 11:20 AM March 1, 2021 Updated: 11:25 AM March 1, 2021

Matt Gill will lead Ipswich Town at Accrington Stanley tomorrow night, with general manager Lee O’Neill insisting the Blues won’t rush into appointing a new manager.

Paul Lambert left the club on Sunday night with Paul Cook understood to be lined up as his replacement.

His appointment is not expected prior to Tuesday night’s game, though, with Gill being assisted at the Wham Stadium by academy chief Bryan Klug.

“Matt Gill is going to step in and take charge tomorrow,” O’Neill said.

"He will be assisted by Bryan Klug, and all the usual first-team staff around that.

“The boys have been in good form, and the focus is 100 per cent on the game tomorrow night.”

On the timeframe of a new manager, O’Neill said: "Marcus (Evans, owner) is working on it now but will take as long as is needed.

"He'll be speaking to people about the role and in the interim period we are confident that Matt (Gill) can do what is needed on a game-by-game basis.

"Our goalposts haven't changed, though, and we want to get the results that can get us promoted this season.

"We feel with a new manager and some momentum we can push on for the remainder of the campaign."