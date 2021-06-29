Former Town coach Gill back in football with League One club

Published: 9:15 AM June 29, 2021 Updated: 9:19 AM June 29, 2021

Former Ipswich Town coach Matt Gill is back in football after joining MK Dons.

Gill acted as first-team coach under former Blues boss Paul Lambert and had a successful game as caretaker following the Scot's departure, winning at Accrington Stanley as new manager Paul Cook watched on from the stands.

But, with Cook keen to bring in his own staff, Gill departed ahead of the final game of Ipswich's season.

He's now fixed up with a new club, though, joining MK as technical and strategic development coach under his former Norwich team-mate, Russell Martin.

“I’m really pleased to be here and be a part of things,” Gill said in an interview with the Dons' club website.

Former Ipswich coach Matt Gill (right) is now at MK Dons. He's pictured with (l-r), manager Russell Martin, assistant Luke Williams and goalkeeping coach Dean Thornton - Credit: MKDONS

“I’ve known Russ a long time and I’ve always hoped that, at some point, we would be able to work together, as our views on the game are pretty aligned. When the opportunity presented itself to come here and do that, it was something I was really looking to do.

“Football is about performance and winning games of course but, especially here, it is also about having an identity and helping people and players improve and develop. Those facets are what I’m most interested in and want to add value to during my time here.”

Manager Martin said: “First and foremost, he is somebody I really trust and have had a brilliant relationship with, ever since our time together at Norwich City.

“As a coach, he has had a quick trajectory because of his ability, his care for people and the way he communications with players. I saw that first-hand when he was coaching Norwich’s Under-23s – he played a part in developing a lot of top players during his time there.

“He will add so much to us as a Club. He will be here to help with the first team, focusing on individual development with players – who will really benefit from this.

“It is a really important appointment for us, and I’m grateful to the Chairman and the Club for allowing this to happen.”